Safari Tour tees off at Uganda Open

The 2023/2024 Safari Tour golf series starts with this year’s Johnnie Walker Uganda Open which kicked off on Tuesday with the Pro-Am at the Uganda Golf Cliub-Kitante in Kampala.

In a brief press release by the Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament Director Patrick Obath, the popular professional golf tour will feature eight events between this month and February 2024.

“’We would like to inform you that the 2023 -2024 Safari Tour Golf Series is set to take off from this month of October 2023. The tentative calendar for this season’s tour is as follows: First, the Uganda Open from October 24 to 28, and second, the Entebbe Open from November 1 to 4," said Obath.

Obath said that there will be two Safari Tour events at the coastal region, while one event will be held in Nairobi in December. Meanwhile, two more tournaments will take place in January followed by the Tour grand finale in early February also in Nairobi.

He said the annual subscriptions for Safari Tour membership payable for the season is Sh10,000.

“We shall however share the final calendar with more details at the earliest opportunity," added Obath.

The Uganda Open has attracted a field of 108 drawn from various countries including Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda and Kenya which is being represented by 22 professionals.

Also drawn are Ugandan amateurs led by the newly crowned Uganda Open Stroke Play champion Godfrey Nsubuga.

Leading the Kenyans is Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Chairman John Wangai, Kevin Mabele, Hesbon Kutwa, Robinson Owiti, Daniel Nduva, Rizwan Charania, Jacob Okello, Tony Omuli, Erick Ooko, Isaiah Otuke, George Felix, Justus Madoya, Joseph Karanja, Mutahi Kibugu, Ali Kimji, Johnny Limb, Ganeev Giddie, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Dennis Saikwa, and Mike Kisia.