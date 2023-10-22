History as Karanga breaks Timbe's 20-year record at Karen

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga finally managed to break pro Kopan Timbe’s 20 year old record of 11 wins out of 17 events, after winning this year’s JTL Karen Challenge golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Starting the final round in the leading group of Mombasa’s Sammy Mulama and lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru, Karanga despite bogeying three holes, he still managed to shoot level par 72 thanks to two birdies at the front nine and one at the back nine, for a three rounds total of one over par 217.

This weekend’s victory brought his total wins to 12 out of the 15 events he has played so far this year.

“I am very happy that I have finally broken pro Timbe’s record with four more events to go before the season comes to an end.

"I was not able to shoot low scores, but all the same, I am very happy in won this event. From now henceforth I will endeavour to make sure that I start my rounds with a low score in order to reduce the tension of playing a recovery golf,’’ said Karanga, who thanked Jamii Telkom Limited for sponsoring the event, and of course the Kenya Golf Union for having decided to offer cash prizes in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

“I am very happy that I managed to break a record that was set before I even started playing golf in 2006. My target is to finish the season with a ranking of at least 70 in the World Amateur Rankings,’’ added Karanga who besides taking home Sh96,000 net, he also got a total of 92 points including 12 bonus points.

He won the tournament by a four shots margin from Mombasa Golf Club’s Sammy Mulama and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo who tied in second place with five over par 221, to win Sh48,000 each.

Omollo shot one under par 71 while Mulama carded 77. Railways John Lejirmah tied for fourth place with Golf Park’s Josphat Rono on 226, while lady golfer Wanjiru carded 81, her worst score in the tournament to finish seventh, just a shot behind Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, JTL Chairman Joshua Chepkwony said he was elated by the opportunity to sponsor the prestigious event.

“We are happy to sponsor the event because members of this club as well as Kenyan golfers form a big part of our customers, and given the chance again next year, we will come back to sponsor again," said Chepkwony.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Philip Ochola said it was gratifying that out of the 102 players who participated in the event, seven were ladies, four of who made cut while there were also 11 juniors.

He thanked Jamii Telekom Limited for supporting the event, and Karen Country Club for staging a marvellous tournament.