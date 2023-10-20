Mohammed leads as Karanga makes poor start again

Home player Ali Mohammed shot level par 72 on day one of the 2023 JTL Karen Challenge at the par 72 Karen Country Club Course on Friday.

Mohammed now has a one-shot lead as top amateur Michael Karanga made a poor start.

Mohammed made two early birdies on the second and fourth, but bogeyed the seventh and ninth to level the front nine.

At the back nine, he dropped a shot at the 13th, but birdied the par five-18th to level the par nine to finish the opening round ahead of lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu, who shot one over par 73.

Wanjiru's round included four birdies, three single bogeys and a double at the 11th.

Mombasa Golf Club’s Sammy Mulama birdied the second, eighth against three bogeys in the first nine and one at the back nine’s 16th to close the day on two over par 74 and in third place.

Golf Park’s Josphat Rono, meanwhile, shot three over par 75 to wind up day one in fourth place, just a shot better than home player Benson Kinyara, who fired over par 76 to tie for fifth with a group of six others, including leading amateur Karanga.

Kinyara’s round included a seven at the par five-second, a single bogey at the fourth and ninth, two birdies at the 13th and 14th and two bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes.

It was a tough day for Karanga, who is seeking to break professional Kopan Timbe’s record of 11 wins out of 17 tournaments in the KAGC series.

Karanga picked a seven at the par four-sixth and two single bogeys at the fourth and eighth, two birdies and two bogeys at the back nine for a total of 76.

Others also on 76 were Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo, Dickson Barasa of Great Rift, Reuben Njoroge of Karen, James Kamenchu of Royal Nairobi and Vet Lab’s Watson Burugu.

A group of 102 players had tied off in the Jamii Telkom Limited sponsored tournament.

Francis Muthiani retired after two holes for unknown reason.