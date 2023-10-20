Vihiga Queens face Police Bullets in FKF-WPL blockbuster

Champions Vihiga Queens will be out to make a statement when they host star-studded Kenya Police Bullets in Kisumu on Saturday as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) enters round three.

The match, which will be played at Moi Stadium from 1pm, is one of the six matches lined up across the country this weekend.

Vihiga remain perfect in their two outings this season after opening their title defence with a 2-1 win over Ulinzi Starlets before trouncing Kibera Girls Soccer 3-1 last weekend.

Police, who had their first match of the season against Soccer Assassins rescheduled, opened their campaign with a 5-2 rout of Bungoma Queens last weekend.

Bullets, formerly Thika Queens, made massive changes in their squad in the transfer window and are now a force to reckon with.

Former Nation FC midfielder Yasmin Khalid, forward Puren Alukwe, midfielder Mercy Mwachi from Kibera Girls Soccer, Mercy Njeri (Zetech Sparks), Lydia "Ozil" Akoth (Gaspo Women), Esther Aluoch (Mathare United Women), winger Mercy Masika (Moving The Goal Post United) are some of the stars who have joined the team.

Alukwe, who struck a hat-trick against Bungoma in last weekend's game at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, will be keen to add to her tally in Kisumu.

Currently, she is leading the top scorer's chart with three goals, the same as Zetech Sparks striker Susan Nyumba.

Another player to keep a keen eye on watch is Akoth, who has started the season with three assists for the Bullets.

The ever-green Janet Moraa Bundi, Tumaini Waliahula and Bertha Omitta will test the Bullets defence.

Goalkeeper Sophy Akinyi, who has conceded two goals in as many games, will be keen to impress after replacing Diana Tembesi, who joined Bullets.

On Sunday, league leaders Bunyore Starlets, under the tutelage of newly appointed coach Timothy Ondeko, are eager to maintain their unbeaten record as they prepare to face Zetech Sparks at Imani Stadium in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Ondeko took over from coach Abisalom Mariga at the beginning of the season.

Zetech coach Bernard Kitolo will be eager to recall Monalisa Anyango, who has recovered from illness and midfielders Rebecca Kwoba and Ann Arusi, who were on a national assignment with Kenya Women's Under-20 national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Angola.

"The only injury to report is striker Susan Nyumba's knee, but she will be available for selection. The team has been focusing on improving their sharpness in the final third and defending counter attacks," said Kitolo.

Bunyore Starlets have made an impressive start to the season and are now top of the table with six points from two matches.

The 2022/23 season Golden Boot winner Airine Madalina, who scored a brace in their 4-0 victory over Trans Nzoia Falcons last weekend at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, Vihiga County, is expected to torment Zetech.

An intense battle is brewing at ASK Show Grounds in Nakuru between Nakuru City Queens and Ulinzi Starlets.

Nakuru stunned Zetech 2-1 in Kiambu last weekend, while Ulinzi hammered Wadadia Women 3-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in their previous outing.

Wadadia Women will welcome Kibera Soccer Ladies at Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias as Gaspo Women face-off with Bungoma Queens at Stima Club Grounds in Nairobi.

Bottom-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons, who are yet to win a match this season, will play against newly promoted Soccer Assassins at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

That will be the first match of the season for Assassins, who did not play in the last two rounds as five of their players were with the Rising Starlets that beat Angola 10-1 on aggregate in their 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga Queens FC v Kenya Police Bullets FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 1pm)

Sunday

Zetech Sparks FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Imani Stadium, Kiambu 12pm)

Wadadia FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Gaspo Women FC v Bungoma Queens FC (Stima Club, Nairobi 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons FC v Soccer Assassins FC (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 1pm)