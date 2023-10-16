Rising Starlets to miss eight players for Cameroon clash

Rising Starlets returned to the country early Monday morning from Angola where they beat the hosts 4-0 on Saturday in Luanda in the return leg of the second round qualifiers for the 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Kenya proceeded to the third round after a 10-1 aggregate victory over Angola and will now meet Cameroon. The first leg of the third round will be played between November 10 and November 12, 2023 while the second leg is slated for November 17 to 19, 2023.

However, Coach Beldine Odemba revealed she will be without eight players for the Cameroon match as they will be sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations next month.

The players are captain Jane Hato, midfielder Jerrine Nun Adhiambo, strikers Faith Atieno from Madira Girls Soccer Assassins and Faith Naliaka of Bukhayua Secondary School.

Others are defenders Kikky Masika and Purity Awino of Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School, midfielder Charity Luhavi (Wiyeta Girls) and defender Molly Akinyi Onyango and Susan Akoth Otieno both of Acakoro Ladies.

Odemba said they have their work cut out to find the right replacements.

"Unfortunately, we may encounter some obstacles in the upcoming match against Cameroon. This is because eight key players will be unable to participate due to their involvement in KCSE exams. As a technical bench, we understand the importance of these exams for our players' future," said Odemba.

"We will sit down as a technical bench and look for replacements. A 10-1aggregate was massive. We still have more talented players who are eager to score for the national team."

Out of the 30 players who were in the provisional squad, 13 were called up for national duty for the first time.

The team arrived in Kenya on Monday morning from Angola and were received by among others former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko.

"I was pleased with the commendable representation of our girls, and we take great pride in their achievements. We extend our best wishes to them and assure them of our unwavering support. I am confident that the government will also provide support," stated Sonko who gave the team a Sh200,000 token.

Kenya has never qualified for the World Cup before. The last time Rising Starlets participated in the qualifiers was on October 8, 2021 when Uganda's Junior Crested Cranes eliminated them on a 10-3 aggregate score.

While Kenya's history in World Cup qualifiers may be disappointing, the emergence of young talents like Valarie Nekesa, Charity Midewa, Rebbeca Kwoba, Fasila Adhiambo, Jane Hato and goalkeeper Scovia Awuor points to a bright future for women football.

Nekesa, a form two student at Madira Girls Soccer, who plays for Football Kenya Federation Premier league side (FKF-WPL) Soccer Assassins scored four goals over the two legs.

She scored a hat-trick at Nyayo National Stadium in the first leg and one goal in Angola. Midewa, on the other hand, has three goals to her name while Awuor only conceded one goal in both legs.

However, Odemba revealed that the return leg in Angola proved to be challenging compared to the first match played in Nairobi.

"I acknowledged the efforts put in by the girls, resulting in a win. Their determination, both home and away, has prepared them well for the upcoming match against Cameroon. We are ready for Cameroon," said Odemba on Monday upon arrival at JKIA.