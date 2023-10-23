Mombasa captain Gitonga wins Duncan Ndegwa golf day title

Mombasa Golf Club Captain James Gitonga was in his best form during the Duncan Ndegwa Golf Day, as he produced an impressive 41 stableford points despite the on-and-off rains at the tough Mombasa Golf Club course on Friday.

Gitonga parred four holes at the front nine against five bogeys for 22 points while at the back nine he started off with a bogey and double bogey, but managed to pick up five pars, with a seven for scratch at the par four-13th hole, being his worst.

However 19 points was good enough for Gitonga to secure victory in the event which was held to celebrate one of Kenya’s legendary golfers Duncan Nderitu Ndegwa.

It was a close battle though between Gitonga and the handicap 10 Tirus Githaiga who also carded 41, to lose to Gitonga on countback. Githaiga took the men’s top prize ahead of Anthony Muita on 39 points.

In the ladies category, Grace Kwamboka finished top with 40 points, beating Mesaidi Maarifa by one point. Leading the seniors was Johnson Wamunyua on 28 and the junior title went to Ayam Hassan on 33 points.

The event also attracted a big number of guests from as far as Nyeri, Nyahururu, Nakuru and Nanyuki who were in Mombasa for the Wakarima golf tournament held at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Leading the guests was Eric Ndiritu on 41 points, one better than James Kagema on 40 points, while Jackline Mutahi was the higher handicapper winner on 42. Henry Kamau shot gross 72 to claim the gross title.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, the 98 years old Duncan Nderitu Ndegwa, a former Head of the civil Service who was also the first Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya thanked the club for having organised the event in his honour.

“I have no words to express how grateful I am to those who came up with this idea of honouring me and in particular during Mashujaa Day, I thank you all most sincerely,’’ said Ndegwa who also served as the first Patron of the Kenya Golf union (KGU) from 1976 to 1983.

The KGU Chairman Philip Ochola paid great tribute to Ndegwa for his great contribution to the game of golf in the country.

“During your time as the Patron of KGU, not only did you encourage many Kenyans to play the game of golf, but also along with former President, the late Mwai Kibaki, you protected golf course lands from land grabbers. You are a hero and a true shujaa worth celebrating for today,’’ said Ochola.

The event was supported by the Duncan Ndgewa Foundation, Mombasa Golf Club, and ICEALION Group among others.

At the nine-hole Nyeri Golf Club, lady golfer Jane Ngobia beat a record field of 174 players, the biggest entry the club ever handled, to emerge the overall winner of the Mount Kenya Golf Festival sponsored by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 20, Ngobia carded 19 and 23 for a total of 42 points, to beat men winner David Muriithi (19, 22) by one point. Taking the ladies title was Nyahururu Sports Club’s Tekenet Katitia with 41 points, while E. Ngene took the gross with 77 gross.

“I had a good team on the course which encouraged me and hence was able to play well. I must thank the Deputy President for bringing this event,’’ said Ngobia.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Herman Kiboi with 41, while Khilan Shah and James Mureithi came third and fourth respectively with 39 and 38 points. Meanwhile, finishing second in the ladies was Prisca Jebet on 38 and in third place was Rebeca Njui also on 38. Ruth Karuga won the Division two prize on 41, winning ahead of Jacob Kingori on 40 points. The juniors were led by Ryan Njuguna on 43 points.

Club Captain Nyaga Nderitu thanked the Deputy Presdient for the sponsorship of the event which attracted a record field.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, the Deputy President said the success of the event was not just for the club, but Nyeri town and its environs.

“The high number of the visitors in the town for the two-day event has spurred the economy through the hospitality sector, we need more events like this in the region so as to grow the economy. My continued support will not only be beneficial for the growth of the game of golf but also for the growth of the local economy,’’ said Gachagua.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Kirima Golf tournament; Ultimate Kirima Member- Kamami Njoroge 38 pts, Kirima Member Winner- Henry Kamau 37, Nancy Gathunga 36, Makena Mwige 36, Best Gross- William Kaguta 69, Men Winner- Dr. Atul Shah 44, Justine Ongere 43, Lady Winner- Caroline Nyarandi 38, Lena Breitner 37, Senior- Inayet Kudrati 42, Junior- Karan Khagram 34, Kirima Guest- Charles Kariuki 38, Dancun Mwaniki 37, High Handicapper- Vikram Kanji 43. Nines; Khurram Butt 21, Paul Koech 23 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Mashujaa Zilizopendwa Golf Day; Overall winner Sophie Mbochi 43 pts, Men winner E Kariuki 40, P N Waibochi 40, Lady winner Susan Kanyora 35, Lucy Kwendo, 34, nines; James Njogu 34, Peter Thuku 22 pts. Div 2 winner Peter Ndichu 44, Guest winner Joshua Kamwere 35, Sponsor winner Jacob Kambo 38 M Kenji 35 pts.