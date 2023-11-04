Golf: Team Kenya all set for International Pairs World finals

Kenya’s International Pairs team is due to fly out of Nairobi on Sunday night for Portugal where the six players will participate in the 2023 International Pairs World finals at the Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort in Portugal from Monday November 6 to 10.

The team, made up of three pairs, qualified during Kenya’s grand finale held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country where topping the list was the Kericho Golf Club's pair of Anthony Korir and veteran golfer Sammy Chepkwony who took the overall title by beating their club-mates Ignatius Ng'etich and Joel Chebon.

Nandi Bears Club’s leading amateur Nelson Koech and Isaac Kuto came third during the Windsor grand finale to also book the trip to Portugal.

The team will be accompanied to Portugal by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Philip Ochola who said the three pairs had demonstrated an outstanding skills and a deep commitment to the sport.

“They have successfully qualified for the International Pairs competition, where they will represent Kenya and compete on an international stage. We have high expectations for their performance and are confident that they will make Kenya proud,” said KGU boss Ochola.

Ochola said the International Pairs tourney is renowned for its high level of competition and sportsmanship, and the Union was excited to see Kenyan representatives excel in this challenging event. Since the start of the series in 2019, seven pairs have participated in the fully paid trip to the World Grand Finale.

Mike Karanga and Steve Kiaro, James Kamenchu and Anthony Murage, and Bhamra Bilu and Romy Sandhu, participated in the finals in 2019 at Penina Golf Resort, Portugal.

In 2022, Saawan Shah and Jay Varia, Chand Shah and Kush Shah, Julius Rono and Eric Mutai, and Steve Kiaro and David Gitao, participated in the finals at La Cala Golf Resort, Spain.

Usually, the Union invites golfers across the country to participate and the top five pairs meet in a grand finale tournament.

The top three pairs from the grand finale then get a fully-paid sponsorship to participate in the World International pairs finals in Portugal.

The International Pairs is the World’s largest golf tournament. Local, regional and national tournaments are organised and promoted by licensed partners around the globe. The top national teams represent their country or territory at the World Final for the chance to be crowned World Champions.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Mulembe Pro-Am first round on Friday was delayed until after 1pm due to the heavy rains through Thursday night up to Friday noon.

Mombasa Golf Club Captain James Gitonga however said the players were determined to tackle the course along with the professionals.