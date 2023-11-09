Huge field for Captain’s Prize at Kiambu

The week-long golf activities marking the end of Kiambu Golf Club Captain Mike Nyangi’s term of office, reaches its climax on Saturday with the main Captain’s Prize.

The 18-hole stableford event that has attracted a field of 128 club members and guests, follows other events such as the Caddies competition on Monday, the Pro-Am on Thursday and Friday’s Curtain-raiser.

Saturday will be a big day for Nyangi, who has been very active with golf activities over the past one year that includ monthly mugs, corporate events as well as league matches.

Nyangi has also had time to follow up and offer support to the club’s leading amateurs whenever they featured in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, as well as international events in and outside the country.

He has also been able to attract huge corporate sponsorship in most of the events Kiambu has hosted in 2023, some of which are listed as the sponsors of his Captain’s prize this week.

They include Windsor Motors, Mayfair Insurance, GA Insurance, who have this weekend teamed up with NCBA Bank, Stanbic Bank, Cop Bank, Minet Insurance Brokers, Max Health, Tropikal Brands, EABL, Lifestyle Estates, Pernod Ricard and Granton Babz Security.

Besides the many prizes being offered for those members and guests who will emerge top, there is a Volkswagen Golf R Variant car for any player firing in one at the par three-eighth hole.

“I am finishing my term as a proud captain having done among many other things, revival of the Triangular golf Circuit, winning the Patrons Cup, Bowl tournament, creation of additional tournaments like the Mike Karanga scratch golf tournament," said Nyangi.

He said has also been able to bring members together through a new tournament called monthly babies.

“I was able to do one green (12th hole) which was opened last week besides ensuring sponsors and finally having brought the Pro-Am on Thursday where over 30 pros and 100 amateurs participated," added Nyangi.