Two Kenyan junior golfers win US scholarships

Kenyan junior golfers Bianca Ngecu and Junaid Ayaz Manji have been selected for the 2024 Congaree Global Golf Initiative (CGGI) Scholarships in the US.

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), through the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), received an invitation to nominate players to the 2024 Congaree Global Golf Initiative (CGGI). The CGGI is an immersive collegiate preparatory programme tailored to high school students from the US and abroad with ambitions to play golf at the collegiate level.

Selected participants are usually invited to attend an all-expense paid, one-week summer session at Congaree.

The programme is designed to provide participants with the highest level of golf coaching, academic counseling, mentorship, and ongoing support to enhance their opportunities for success when applying to college.

The majority of CGGI participants in the first four classes received golf scholarship offers from accredited four-year colleges and universities, and 95 percent enrolled in college.

JGF issued a call to members to submit applications for consideration to the programme, and 14 applications were received for the 2024 Congaree Global Golf Initiative (CGGI).

However, only eight applicants met the requirements and were forwarded to Congaree. Out of the eight, Bianca Ngecu and Junaid Ayaz Manji were successful.

“We are excited to welcome Bianca and Junaid this summer. They are booked to join us in Scotland during the first week of August. Thank you again to Junior Golf Foundation Kenya for your help in identifying young people for this opportunity," said Ben Grandy, Executive Director of Congaree Foundation.

JGF President, Regina Gachora, congratulated the two juniors, who were part of the Kenyan team for this year’s All Africa Junior Golf Championship held at Benoni Country Club in South Africa.

The girls' team which included Bianca, Audrey Gachora, and Chanelle Wangari finished second, while the boys' team made up of Junaid Manji, Krish Beiju Shah, Andrew Wahome and Kevin Anyien came fourth.