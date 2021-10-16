Top pros take the battle for Safari Tour title to Mombasa

David Wakhu

David Wakhu poses with trophy after winning the third leg of the Safari Tour at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coming hot on the heels of the third leg at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha where Golf Park’s David Wakhu beat Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf club by three shots, the fourth leg has attracted a field of 65 players.
  • The Mombasa event, which starts a two events series at the coast, has attracted seven more players than the Great Rift one.

Action in the Safari Tour golf series Season Four now moves to Nyali Golf and Country Club’s par 71 course in Mombasa for the fourth leg of the series on Sunday.

