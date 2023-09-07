Top amateurs in Kisumu for Nyanza Open

The chase for money and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and World Amateur Golf Ranking points is on this weekend as the lake-side Nyanza Golf Club’s par 70 course host the annual Nyanza Open.

An entry of 57 elite golfers including some from Uganda and Rwanda were listed to battle it out in the event set to start on Friday.

Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga of Kiambu will however miss the event.

Karanga, currently ranked 89 in the world, flew out on Thursday to Cairo, Egypt where he will participate in the Egyptian Amateur Open Golf Championship at El Gouna Golf Club from Sunday.

In Kisumu, leading the challenge will be defending champion John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club whose main challengers this time round will be Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha, Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua, Sammy Mulama and Rafael Leming’ani of Golf Park, and Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning in the first round is set for 7.30am.

The event is sponsored by NCBA Bank, Africa Inuka Hospital, The VIP Luxury Lounge, Homeland Itoya Events, AAR Healthcare, The County Government of Kisumu and Ogejo, Obomboto and Kuala Law, Tax and Audit firm.

In Nairobi, Karen Country Club will be the venue for the ICEA Lion golf tournament which has attracted a field of 250 players.

Club captain Chris Pasha said they was looking forward to the popular event, saying the course is in great condition.

“We are proud to be associated with the ICEA Lion event, and preparations are in top gear to make sure that players have an exciting moment on Friday. We expect over 250 golfers drawn from the members and guests of ICEA Lion,’’ said Pasha.

ICEA chief executive George Nyakundi said: "We look forward to hosting our customers, partners and other stakeholders with this being our biggest sponsorship of the year which gives us an opportunity to engage our potential and existing customers in the Nairobi region and its environs."

At Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, it will be the turn of the "Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women (TMLB)" tournament on Friday.

The tournament, which has attracted over 150 female golfers, brings together professionals and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds for the now-annual event.

“This tournament serves as a unique platform for fostering connections, sharing insights and building collaborative relationships among women from different walks of life. We aim to appreciate women as change makers and recognise their role in fostering brand popularity in the country,” said BSD Group’s Founder and CEO Eva Muraya.