Nation golf returns to the ‘City of Champions’

The Nation Classic Golf series, Kenya’s long running corporate amateur golf tournament, returns to Eldoret Golf Club, in the ‘‘City of Champions’’ after a year hiatus, for the fifth and final qualifying leg.

Like all the other four legs of the 2023 series held at Nanyuki Sports Club, Kisii and Kericho as well as the Coast edition at Malindi Golf and Country Club, this weekend’s event has equally attracted a record field 146 players drawn from Nandi Bears, Kitale, Kakamega and hosts Eldoret.

They will be eyeing the top five spots that will qualify them to play in the grand finale scheduled for October 14 at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest golf club.

The five slots will be available to the overall winner, men winner and runners up, lady winner and junior winner if there will be juniors participating. In absence of a junior, the fifth slot will go to the Ladies runners up.

“The Nation Classic Golf Series is excited to be going back to the City of Champions after an absence of one year. As the home of sporting excellence, we believe that this tournament will add some excitement to golfers in the region,” said Clifford Machoka, Nation Media Group’s Head of External Affairs.

“We are looking forward to a weekend of networking, competition and fun,’ said Machoka, who thanked all the partners who have offered their support to the series throughout the year.

Leading the attack among the local players will be club chairman Esther Chumo, one of the top lady golfers in the country, club captain Mathew Koech and Anand Lakhani.

Also watch out for John Barorot, a leading golfers in the North Rift, who also happens to be the Deputy Governor of Uasin Gishu.

From the guests list, Kakamega’s Vivian Amusala, who emerged top during the last Nation tournament, and Sigona’s Cyllus Onyango, will be among the players to watch.

NMG group chairman Wilfred Kiboro and Duncan Mbuthia will battle it out for the staff prize.

Nation Media Group is presenting the fifth leg at Eldoret Golf Club in partnership with Premier Foods Limited, Kohler, JamboJet, Zamara, Aj Plastic Surgery, and the St Andrew’s School ,Turi.

On Friday, NMG staff will visit Ivugwi School in Soy and donate text books to the school which has a big population of 890 pupils.