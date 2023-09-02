Kericho duo books ticket to Portugal for International Pairs Golf World Finals

Kericho Golf Club players picked up two of the three slots that were available in the grand finale of this year’s International Pairs Golf series at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Friday.

Veteran Kericho golfer Sammy Chepkwony, who partnered long-hitting Antony Korir, produced an excellent 48 points, to emerge the overall winners during the Grand Finale that attracted a total of 70 players, making 35 pairs.

Chepkwony and Korir, who qualified at Vet Lab Sports Club last weekend with a similar score (48), will now lead two other teams of Ignatius Ng’etich and Joel Chebon also from Kericho who carded 47 points, and Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech and his captain Isaac Kuto on 46 points, for the trip to Portugal where they will represent Kenya in the 2023 International Pairs World Finals at the Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort and the Bom Sucesso Resort in Portugal in November.

Speaking after receiving their prizes, Antony Korir said: “We are very excited emerging the winners of this year’s tournament. Playing here for the first time was interesting, though I managed to score well thanks to the support of my senior partner Sammy Chepkwony, and I am looking forward to do well come the World finals in Portugal."

Chepkwony thanked his partner for a great game.

“He had all the energy and was really firing. He made great contribution to our victory. He was definitely a worthy partner and I am very happy that we emerged the winners," said Chepkwony.

Meanwhile, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Vice Chairman David Ndungu and former KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu emerged the guest winners with 37 points.

KGU Chairman Philip Ochola said: “It is an exciting evening as we come to the Grand Finale of the 2023 International Pairs Series. This is the culmination of the seven qualifying events that started on July 8, at Muthaiga Golf Club, followed by others at Nyahururu, Kericho, Great Rift Valley Golf Resort, Windsor, Nakuru and the last event at Vet lab Sports Club on August 26."

"The series has seen a total of 314 pairs brace their shots for the lucrative slots. The top three pairs in the Grand Finale qualify for the World Final that is set for November 6th to 10th in Portugal," said Ochola.

He thanked Windsor Golf and Country Club for accepting to host two of the events. “We look forward to hosting more events here and upgrading the course to greater levels. Thank you to all for supporting the series across the country. Special appreciation to the team from Kericho. You have been consistent across the country. A total of 11 pairs (more than 30 per cent of the total) made it to this finale."

He thanked NCBA Bank for its support.