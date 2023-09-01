DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open to be held in February

Next year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship will be held earlier than usual according to the new DP World Tour 2024 schedule of events.

Magical Kenya Open will be staged from February 22-25 next year at Muthaiga Golf Club, as part of the international swing.

This follows a number of notable changes for next season.

Magical Kenya Open, which started in 1967, is traditionally held in the first or second week of March.

The 2024 schedule will feature a minimum of 44 events across 24 different countries for a record total prize fund of $148.5m (excluding the Major Championships). There are new events in Dubai and Bahrain, as well as the return of the Volvo China Open.

The season will have three distinct phases. It begins with five new "Global Swings" with a combined $2million bonus pool, plus qualification into the Rolex Series events and Phase Two of the season – the "Back Nine".

"Back Nine" of the season incorporates nine of the Tour’s most historic events. Season ends with back-to-back Rolex Series events in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The prize money for the Magical Kenya Open 2024 is indicated to be US2,000,000 (about Sh290,000,000) and will be offering 3,000 points towards the Road to Dubai DP World Tour series.

It will be the 11th event in the tour which as usual starts in November this time with the Australia PGA Championship (November 23-26).

The same weekend will also feature the Joburg Open in South Africa. Other events will be Handa Australia Open, South Africa both from November 30 to December 3, while the Alfred Dunhill also in South Africa is set for December 7 to 10, a week before the AfrAsia Mauritius Open.

Action will then shift to the Middle East for four events including the Dubai Invitational and the Desert Classic as well as the Ras Al Khaimah, all in the month of January, while the first event in February will be the Bahrain Championship from February 1-4, followed by the Magical Kenya Open. Just like this year, 2024 will host five DP World Tour events.

At the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s 2024 season, the leading 10 players will share a $6million bonus pool.