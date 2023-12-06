South Africa to host first Africa Amateur Golf Championship

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland (R&A) is set to host the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship from February 21 to 24, 2024 at Leopard Creek Country Club, South Africa.

The winner of this prestigious event will be awarded exemptions to the 2024 Amateur Championship, the 2024 Open (British Open), as well the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship. Runners-up will secure exemptions to the final qualifying for the Open.

Concurrently, the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational will be held from February 21 to 23, 2024, also at Leopard Creek Country Club situated in Malelane, South Africa.

The winner of the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational will earn an exemption to the final qualifying for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open, along with invitations to the 2024 Investec South African Women’s Open, 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup 202 and the 2025 Magical Kenya Ladies Open

According to Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Vice Chairman David Ndungu, the R&A aims to attract the strongest fields for the Africa Amateur Championship and Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational.

“These events mark a significant leap forward for amateur golf in Africa, providing a platform for the continent's top talents to showcase their skills on an international stage," said Ndungu.

To participate in the Africa Amateur Championship, players must hail from African countries affiliated to the R&A. They must be members of a golf club linked to the National Golf Association, authorized to adopt the World Handicap System (WHS). Additionally, players must hold Amateur Status as per the current Rules of Amateur Status by R&A Rules Limited and the USGA.

Eligible participants must possess a Handicap Index not exceeding 5.4 at the entry date and be highly ranked within the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). They should also be eligible to represent their national team.

The starting field will comprise 72 competitors, with spots allocated based on top two players in WAGR from each affiliated African country, top three players in the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Teams Championship individual competition and up to three players currently in the R&A’s Africa High Performance Programme selected by the committee.

Remaining spots will be awarded based on WAGR standings and Handicap Index. A maximum of eight players from any country (excluding the host) and 12 from the host country is set, with potential extensions at the committee's discretion.

The qualification for the women invitational will feature 20 competitors, including the top three WAGR players from each affiliated African country. Up to three players from the R&A’s Africa High Performance Programme may be selected at the committee's discretion. The remaining spots will be chosen by the committee. Caddies are not permitted during either event.

“The exemptions and opportunities provided to the winners underscore our goal of not only celebrating excellence, but also facilitating the continued development of our golfing community," added Ndungu.

Coincidentally, both events fall on the same week of the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, where the top six amateurs led by leading amateur Michael Karanga are expected to be in action.