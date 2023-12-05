Huge entries for KAGC series finale in Nyali

Seventy-five golfers had by Monday evening registered for this year's Nyali Open, which serves as the grand finale of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, set for Friday in Mombasa.

However, club captain Dinesh Sasan said he was expecting more players to list their names before Tuesday's deadline.

The captain said the event is open for male and female golfers of handicap index 15.4 and below, and that the maximum entry is 156 players including the subsidiary net score.

The event is being sponsored by the KAGC series title sponsors NCBA Bank, Crown Paints and Portcross with a total of Sh519,000 at stake for the top 20 placed players.

Practise round is set for Thursday, while the opening round of the 54-hole event, which crowns the 2023 season is on Friday.

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga leads in the KAGC series with 1,213 points, ahead of Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah, who has scored 632 points, while Ugandan Godfrey Nsubuga is third on 511 points.

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga, Michael Tumusiime, and Andrew Ssekibejja will be in Nyali, while entries have also been received from Denmark, the Netherlands, England and Germany.

The local entries received include those of Kiambu’s Elvis Muigua, Mombasa’s Sammy Mulama, Railway’s John Lejirmah, Muthaiga’s John Koina, Josphat Rono of Golf Park and home players Andrew Wahome, Nathan Ngweno, William Kaguta, Gurbux Singh and Zayan Din.