Keya wins overall title in Machakos Girls fundraising tourney

Home player Walter Keya had his best outing during the weekend’s Machakos Girls School fundraising golf tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 22, Keya returned an impressive 40 stableford points to claim the overall title, beating the men winner Maruti Litali by one point. Meanwhile, finishing second in the men’s section was Peter Mutinga who carded 38 points.

In the Ladies section, Angelina Mutuku needed only 28 points to beat the rest of the ladies who played during the day. But Protus Shitero managed 35 points, to emerge the guest winner while the nines went to Rogers Mbithi on 21 and Kennedy Kisoi who won the second nine with 22 points.

In the subsidiary events, John Masai won the nearest to pin award while the longest drive contest winners were Kennedy Kisoi and Anne Mululu. The weekend fund -raising activities raised a total of Sh2.4 million.

Machakos Girls School Chief Principal Lucy Mugendi said more is expected particularly from those who sent their contributions through Paybill.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, Francis Kioni playing off handicap 16, combined 21 and 19 for a total of 40 points to claim the overall title during the Kengen golf tournament. He won by one point from Titus Lusaka on 39 while Pancra Kuria on 37 was second.

Taking the men’s title was John Kibet on 36 points and the ladies title went to Beatrice Bisonga on 35 points, same as junior winner Peter Gathogo and senior winner M.SMalik.

Winning the sponsors' prize was Felix Kirui on 39 and John Kamais went home with the gross title after posting 34 points. James Kimani emerged the best guest on 36 points.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Nanyuki Mall Golf day: Men Winnerp Kelvin Gitonga 40 pts, Jeff Muthoki 36, Bernard Kitur 34 cb General Peter Waweru 34, Lady winner- Wachuka Jenny 31 cb Sharon Mathu 31. Guest- Micah Thuo 35, Margaret Mutwasi 31, Junior- Joseph Warui 34 pts.