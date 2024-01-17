Safari Tour: Indiza pips Mapwanya to win fourth leg at Limuru

Senior professional Dismas Indiza overpowered Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya in the last five holes of the final round to claim the 2023/2024 Safari Tour fourth leg title at the Limuru Country Club course on Wednesday.

Starting the day five shots behind Mapwanya, the Kakamega-based Indiza, who is also the current Uganda Open champion, birdied the fourth, sixth, and the last two holes of the front nine to cancel an early bogey at the third.

“I decided to go full blast at the back nine when Mapwanya started three puttings," said Indiza, who birdied the 10th and 11th, parred five straight holes up to the par four-17th where he birdied to go a shot better than Mapwanya.

While Mapwanya made a birdie at the last hole(18th), it was an improvement coming rather late as Indiza also rolled in a birdie at the 18th for the day’s seven under par 65, and an all rounds total of 14 under par 274 to win by one shot.

Indiza took the first cash prize of Sh150,000 plus 50 points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ set for Muthaiga Golf Club next month.

Meanwhile, Mapwanya, from Chapman Golf Club in Harare, dropped a shot at the first hole, but remained steady up to the ninth, where he birdied having earlier canceled the early bogey with a birdie fourth at the par-five-third hole.

He birdied the 10th , but his problems started at the 11th where he made a three-putt. As if that was not enough, he three-putted the 14th, 15th and missed birdie chances at the 16th and 17th, until at the last hole where he wound up the tournament with a birdie for the day’s level par 72, and a total of 13 under par 275.

“When you lose to a player who has shot seven under, it does not feel that bad. Indiza played solid golf and definitely deserved to win," said Mapwanya, who wanted to win the event for his compatriot Nyasha Muyambo, who won it last year.

Mapwanya won Sh100,000 and 48 points. Whilst Indiza maintained his lead in the series to 213 points, Mapwanya moved to fifth place on 125 points. He is well ahead of the next regional player Abraham Ainamani of Uganda in 10th place.

Two more events will be held at Karen later this month and the last one at Muthaiga in February. The top eight Kenyans will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open. They will be accompanied by the top two regional players.

The Leader board;

Dismas Indiza 70, 72, 67, 65= 274

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 67, 67, 69, 72= 275

Greg Snow72, 72, 68,71= 283

Samuel Njoroge 71, 70, 72, 70= 283

Daniel Nduva 67, 73, 69, 75=284