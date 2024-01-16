Kenyan golf referee Vincent Wang'ombe lands big job at R&A 

Kenyan golfer Vincent Wang'ombe, one of Kenya and East Africa’s top golf referee, has been appointed as the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland (R&A) manager in East Africa.

A former CEO of Kenya Golf Union, Wang'ombe joins R&A in Key Rules, Handicapping, and Development Role for the East Africa region. His appointment was announced on Tuesday by Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

In his role, Wang’ombe will lead the delivery of R&A Rules education programs, contribute to Rules matters at R&A championships across the continent, implement the World Handicap System, and establish structures to support these initiatives. He will also manage external relationships, foster collaboration with affiliates, and work towards growing and developing golf.

Some of his responsibilities include; identifying and managing external relationships with key affiliates in Africa, contributing to R&A's Rules education program through seminars in the region.

He will also lead efforts to onboard countries onto the World Handicapping Systems (WHS) and contribute to Course Rating expertise.

Wang’ombe will also be expected to assist in initiatives to increase participation and opportunities in East Africa, while at the same time provide advice, expertise, and resources to affiliates for golf development.

KGU Secretary Chris Kinuthia said KGU is looking forward to leveraging Wang'ombe’s expertise to elevate golf in East Africa.

Wang’ombe, a member of Limuru Country Club, and a son of veteran Thika Sports Club golfer Francis Wang’ombe who once served as a Personnel Manager at Nation Media Group, started teaching golf rules of golf at Limuru Country Club where he was then the Vice Captain of the club.

In 2015, he travelled to St Andrews Scotland where he did the TARS (Tournament, Administration and Refereeing School) Level Three examination and passed.

At that time, only two Kenyans, Rosemary Dolan and Ketan Raja, had that kind of qualification.

He has been teaching rules of golf and refereeing at Magical Kenya Open since 2015. He served as the CEO at KGU from 2019 until last year.

He will however miss this year’s Open as he will be officiating in the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship at the Leopard Creek in South Africa.