Royal Nairobi to host KPA golf tourney

Vet Lab's Lady Captain Rachael Ndei in action

Vet Lab's Lady Captain Rachael Ndei in action during the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament on September 7, 2018 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

What you need to know:

  • The grand finale of the KPA corporate events will take place in the Port city of Mombasa and specifically at the century-old Mombasa Golf Club
  • For Friday’s event, over 200 players were drawn including KPA staff who vie for special prizes reserved for them
  • Meanwhile fresh from his victory in the Kabete Open at Vet Lab Sports Club last weekend, Nyali’s Adel Balala will be the man to beat this weekend in the Trans Nzoia Open at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course


The par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course will Friday host the Nairobi edition of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate golf tournament.

