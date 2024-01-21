Rigathi: Amateur champ Karanga ‘a real hustler’ 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he will do anything in his powers to protect land belonging to both Kiambu and Ndumberi golf clubs that have previously been gleefully eyed by grabbers.

The DP said both clubs have a great history of nurturing talent besides providing livelihoods to a big number of youth in Kiambu country.

Speaking at Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday evening during the official launch of the Michael Karanga Foundation, an initiative of Kenya’s top amateur golfer Michael Karanga, Gachagua said: “I know the history of both Ndumberi and Kiambu Golf Clubs having served here as a DO (District Officer) many years ago, and I will not allow anyone interfere with the facilities of these clubs.

“Ndumberi has a history of nurturing youngsters to play the game of golf among other sports activities, and I must congratulate Michael Karanga for having thought of mobilising youth in Ndumberi to play the game of golf which has seen Karanga himself rise to be the top golfer in the country.”

Gachagua said the government supports sports because it is one way of preventing the young from engaging in the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

“We will, therefore, support the Michael Karanga Foundation and Karanga himself in his effort to improve his career,” the DP assured.

Gachagua, who was handed life membership of the Kiambu Golf Club, said he will support the club by sponsoring a golf tournament, and that he himself will create time to start playing.

“It’s unbelievable that someone can think of claiming a piece of the golf course land. I will make sure we protect the golf club lands,” he noted.

Earlier, Kiambu Golf Club Chairman Thomas Kimari said the club’s lease expired last year, and they have been facing hurdles in seeking renewal.

Gachagua, meanwhile, said Karanga was a true definition of a hustler who has portrayed resilience, hard work and discipline.

Karanga thanked the DP for agreeing to launch his foundation, saying his grandfather, Michael Karanga, Mwaura played a pivotal role in shaping his golfing career.

“I must thank Ndumberi Golf Club for having welcomed me as junior, and Kiambu Golf Club which became my next destination in golf and whose support solidified my standing in the golfing community,” said Karanga.

Out of 17 tournaments he played last year, Karanga won 13 to become Kenya’s number one amateur golfer, fourth in Africa and 75th in the world.