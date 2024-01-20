Nairobi Women Rep Passaris posts her maiden golf victory

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris who started playing golf a year ago, was finally able to make her first winning speech at her home club Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday.

Playing in the “Back to School’’ fundraising event organised by businessman Peter Kuguru on behalf of “The Kiligoris Project’’, Passaris produced a superb 44 points to beat a field of 85 players who participated in the event.

“It's an amazing feeling winning such an important event put together to raise funds in support of the children of Kiligoris in the Transmara region,’’ said Passaris.

She thanked Kuguru's children for involving their parents into the project, and the TKP for changing the lives of the children of Kilgoris.

“I will definitely mobilize political leaders to make sure that we support this initiative in future events,’’ added Passaris.

Starting with 20 points in the first nine, Passaris playing off handicap 36, put up a brave fight at the back nine to post 24 points, to win by a three-point margin, from men winner Mbugua Gathige also a Muthaiga member who carded 41 points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Paul Kiboi on 38 points, after beating former Soi MP and currently the Chairman of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Caleb Kositany on countback. Kositany took the third prize while also with 38 points was Sigona’s Cyllus Onyango who took home the fourth prize.

The lady’s top prize went to Annie Kuguru with 35 points, two better than second-placed Grace Gakiria, while Mary Wainaina was third on 32 points.

Former Royal Nairobi Golf Club Chairman Paul Ichangi won the gross title with a score of 81 gross, while winning the senior’s title was David Ngugi on 35 points.

The two nines went to David Njoroge on 21 points and Peter Kuguru’s young brother Mwangi Ngibuini on 20 points. It was a tough outing though for The Kilgoris Project local Executive Director David Lemiso Ole Kitaleng who managed only eight points, to win the Best Effort prize.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Peter Kuguru who came up with the idea of the charity event, thanked all the golfers who participated and the sponsors who included Isuzu East Africa.

The USA based CEO of “The Kiligoris Project’’ Greg Baird thanked Kuguru and his team for putting together the event, saying he would like to make the tournament an annual event in order to support the children of Kilgoris.

“We believe that these 2,100 children in Kilgoris whom we have supported through education will in future transform the lives of many people in that region,’’ said Baird.

David Lemiso Ole Kitaleng said the Kilgoris Project is an organisation that works in rural Kenya where it partners with the community directly.

“We have six schools which are in three levels, ECD, primary and Junior High. We are about 20 years old with a population of 2,100 kids,’’ he said.

He said the project provides education material and teachers, feeding programme, health assessment to the pupils, health talk to the community among others.