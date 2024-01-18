Leah Mburu: Trailblazer who left golf rivals green with envy

On the evergreen course of Karen Country Club, history and camaraderie converged during the second edition of the Leah Mburu Four Ball Better Ball (4BBB) Tournament held August last year.

The 2023 edition was won by Rhoda Mwebesa and Martha Vincent while the pair of Rose Mambo and Pettie Ndolo won the inaugural edition held in 2022.

The event, graciously sponsored by the Mburu family not only showcased the spirit of the sport, but also paid homage to one of Kenya's golfing legends – the late Leah Mburu.

The idea of having the Leah Mburu golf event at Karen Country Club came from Margaret Thande, a member of Karen and a close friend of the Mburu family.

"The late Leah Mburu was a close family friend. Before she passed away, we used to chat matters golf and she had expressed the wish to sponsor a golf competition in her honour,'' Thande told Nation Sport.

It was not until she passed away that, Thande decided to float the idea of having an event in her honour.

Leah Mburu, one of the pioneer lady golfers in the country, shows off a bottle of Johnnie Walker after a hole in one during a past tournament. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"The family was more than happy to have their mother's legacy carried on in the game of golf which she loved most.

"Two years ago, Karen started the Leah Mburu Trophy and because she loved Match Play, we put her name on the already existing Four Ball Better Ball Competition at Karen. The Leah Mburu family generously donated one of her trophies which we have now used for two years,'' added Thande pointing out that the family have promised to continue sponsoring the competition going forward.

Natural affection for golf

Karen Country Club was chosen by the family because Leah played and won many competitions there. Her name is on the leaderboard at Karen more than 10 times.

Long before the sport of golf had firmly taken root among African women, Leah Mburu was introduced to its intricate allure by her late husband, Sam back in the 1960s at the Mombasa Golf Club. At that time, Sam, an employee of the East African Breweries Limited, was stationed in Mombasa, and it was there that Leah's journey into the world of golf began.

Leah's natural affection for the game quickly became evident. In a period when few African women even knew about golf, let alone played it. She embraced the sport with a passion that was truly remarkable.

Team Kenya at the 1987 Gilbertson and Page golf tournament. From left: Sarah Ainley, Janice Ng'ang'a, Rose Naliaka, Jenifer Aoko, Clementine Ndung'u and Leah Mburu. Not in the picture are Betsy Habermacher and Seema Bhardwaj. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

As her skills flourished, she honed her game to the point of playing off a handicap of 4, surpassing even her husband, who had first introduced her to the sport.

Upon the family's move to Nairobi, Leah and Sam found a golfing haven in the Karen Country Club, conveniently located near their home. This marked the start of many years of play, during which Leah's prowess on the course only continued to grow.

Her achievements included numerous accolades, most notably the Club Championship – a trophy she won, cementing her legacy as the first black Kenyan lady to lay claim to this honour. But her accomplishments didn't stop there. With her name adorning the Karen Club leaderboard an impressive 13 times, Leah's mastery of the game was admirable to say the least.

Deadly on short game

Putting was Leah's secret weapon – her short game a force to be reckoned with, leading her to secure victory in countless match plays. To demonstrate her prowess, during her prime, Leah managed two holes-in-one. But beyond her personal accolades, she was also a respected leader in the golfing community, serving as lady captain for four years at Sigona Golf Club.

The legendary Rose Naliaka, one of the best female golfers Kenya ever produced and former club and national team teammate of the late Leah, described her as a pleasant, cool and very friendly player who didn't mind playing with anybody.

Leah Mburu, one of the pioneer lady golfers in the country. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Naliaka says Mburu inspired many ladies at that time to play the game of golf which she loved most. Mburu won many events at club and national level, and represented the country in many international ladies events in Africa.

"I had the opportunity of playing with her, at Karen Country and though Mburu was never a long hitter, she was always good on the fairway and would easily return a better score than me with my long drives where sometimes I would either end up in a bunker or over the green,'' said Naliaka.

"It made me admire her approach of the game as she was deadly on the fairway. She was very composed and respectful to her opponents," she added.

Leah Mburu, one of the pioneer lady golfers in the country, in action at a past golf tournament. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Down to earth

The long-hitter Naliaka, who turned professional some years back after dominating the ladies golf scene, set up the Rose Naliaka Academy which has produced the current crop of Kenya's lady golfers.

On the international stage, Leah represented Kenya with pride, forming an integral part of the Kenyan golf team that competed across African countries. Among her esteemed teammates were luminaries like the late Muthoni Muthiga, Rosemary Dolan, Janice Nga'ng'a, and Jennifer Aoko, and others, who together paved the way for generations of women golfers to follow.

Those who had the privilege of crossing paths with Leah remember her not just for her skill but for her down-to-earth nature, her generosity, and her unwavering support for newcomers in the sport. Golfers recall how she'd open her home to upcountry players during competitions, providing a warm haven for those who traveled with their young children, creating lasting bonds that went beyond the greens.

Team Kenya at a past Gilbertson and Page golf tournament. From left: Seema Bhardwaj, Kumud Desai, Sarah Ainley, Betty Archer, Jenifer Aoko, Clem Ndung'u, Frances Cook and Leah Mburu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Leah joins the ranks of other revered figures like Muthoni Muthiga and Janice Nga'ng'a – pioneers whose contributions have shaped the landscape of women's golf in Kenya.