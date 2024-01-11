Kenya’s top amateur Karanga giving back to Ndumberi village through golf

Besides being the top amateur golfer in the country, Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga has already embarked on producing future stars who will take over from him in the near future.

In early 2022, Karanga founded the Michael Karanga Golf Foundation (MKGF) with the sole purpose of nurturing young golf talent within Ndumberi village of Kiambu County where he started his golfing journey.

“One of the reasons why I set up the foundation, was so that I can coordinate recruitment and training of young kids particularly from underprivileged families. With the foundation, I am able to seek support from friends and corporates,’’ said Karanga.

Besides teaching kids the game of golf, Karanga has also been able to support them with items like textbooks in order for them to improve their studies, as golf and education go hand-in-hand.

Hence on January 5, 2024 the Michael Karanga Golf Foundation (MKGF) organised a book donation event for participating children at Ndumberi Golf Club popularly known as “St. Andrews Ndumberi Golf Course’’ because of the fact that majority of the pioneer Kenya African golfers started their golfing careers there.

A big number of school-going children were given textbooks and stationery worth about Sh200,000.

“We need to equip these young children so that not only are they able to excel in golf but also in their education,’’ says Karanga.

Golf-wise, the foundation also received some support from a well-wisher Ketan Raja, a businessman from the United Kingdom who donated an assortment of golf equipment during a ceremony at Ndumberi Golf Club on December 14, 2023 a function that was also attended by the Chairman of Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Philip Ochola.

Beacon of transformation

On the ongoing practice and training sessions for the children under coaches Lee Njino and Kiarie Kahochia, who are certified golf trainers, Karanga says the foundation has plans to visit most of the schools in Kiambu County in order to identify and nurture talent.

“We are very grateful to all the sponsors and supporters for their kind donation. We promise to double our efforts now that we have received some golf equipment and golf balls for our local youthful golf players,’’ said Karanga after the presentation.

The foundation is currently being funded by Michael Karanga, and his close friends, but plans are underway to solicit funds even globally from all well-wishers.

Michael Karanga Golf Foundation (MKGF) stands as a beacon of transformation, currently embarking on a remarkable journey of mentorship and training for over 300 aspiring young minds at the scenic St. Andrews Ndumberi Golf Course.

Spearheaded by its visionary founder Karanga, and supported by a dedicated circle of friends, this program is more than just a golf initiative—it is a comprehensive platform for nurturing both sporting excellence and life skills.

Mentorship program

In the lush greenery of St. Andrews Ndumberi Golf Course, the echoes of laughter and the rhythmic thud of golf swings create an atmosphere teeming with potential. The MKGF program has become a sanctuary for these kids, offering them not only a chance to refine their golfing skills but also a holistic approach to personal development.

Karanga, a seasoned golfer and the reigning Kenya golf champion, with a passion for empowering the younger generation, envisioned a program that transcends the conventional boundaries of sports mentorship. His commitment to the cause goes beyond financial sponsorship; it reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of mentorship to shape futures.

Under the MKGF umbrella, these young talents are not only introduced to the intricacies of golf but are also provided with invaluable life skills. The curriculum extends beyond the golf course, encompassing essential values such as discipline, teamwork, leadership, perseverance, and integrity. Through interactive sessions, workshops, and real-life scenarios, the foundation aims to instill a sense of responsibility and resilience in these budding individuals.

“The training sessions are not just about perfecting the swing or achieving the perfect putt; they are about building character, fostering camaraderie, and instilling a passion for excellence. Coaches, carefully selected and trained by the Kenya Golf Union offer their expertise and commitment, work tirelessly to impart technical skills while nurturing the spirit of sportsmanship and fairplay,’’ says Karanga, a grandson of a senior professional golfer Michael Karanga Mwaura.

The MKGF program is not confined to the golf course; it extends its impact beyond the greens. Regular community engagement initiatives and outreach programs are organised to create a positive ripple effect in the lives of these youngsters and the communities they belong to.

From charity golf tournaments to awareness campaigns, the foundation is actively involved in creating a social impact that transcends the boundaries of the sport.

The sponsorship and support from Karanga and friends has been instrumental in the success of this endeavor. Their financial contributions provide the necessary resources for equipment, training facilities, and educational materials.

Beyond monetary aid, their presence in mentoring sessions and occasional motivational talks adds a personal touch to the program, reinforcing the idea that success is not just about skill, but about character and resilience.

At the end of every training cycle, the foundation donates school books and stationery like pens, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, book covers and erasers to all the participating children.

As the program continues to flourish, plans are underway to expand its reach to encompass all schools within Kiambu County and also the whole country. The vision is to create a network of empowered youth, each equipped with the skills and mindset to navigate the challenges of life with grace and determination. MKGF envisions a future where these young talents not only excel in golf but become ambassadors of positive change in their communities.

The success stories emerging from the MKGF program are testament to its impact. Former participants have gone on to achieve remarkable milestones in their academic and professional endeavors, attributing their success to the values instilled during their time in the program. The foundation takes pride in being a catalyst for transformation, fostering a legacy of excellence and resilience that transcends generations.

The reigning Kenya junior champion, Elvis Muigua who has also featured in both the national junior and senior golf teams, is a shining example of the program.

In essence, the Michael Karanga Golf Foundation is not just a training ground for future golf champions; it is a crucible where character is forged, dreams are nurtured, and a community of empowered individuals is shaped.

As the sun sets over St. Andrews Ndumberi Golf Course, it casts its golden glow not only on the well-manicured greens but also on the promising futures of these kids—each swing, each lesson, a step towards a brighter tomorrow.