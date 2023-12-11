Karanga crowned Golfer of the Year at Nyali

Finally, Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga was declared the top amateur golfer of the Year in Kenya despite having finished second in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series grand finale, the Nyali Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Karanga, who lost to Ugandan Godfrey Nsubuga by one shot in the last event of the season, the Nyali Open, concluded the season with a total of 1,213 points from the 18 tournaments he played from which he emerged victorious in 13 of them.

He won by over 600 points from his closest rival John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club who collected a total of 632 points, and well ahead of Godfrey Nsubuga who ended the season in third place in the Order of Merit, with a total of 604 points.

Karanga becomes the first player in the country to clinch the top three major golf titles in the country; the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, Kenya Amateur Stroke Play, and the Golfer of The Year Award.

This is in addition to having broken professional Kopan Timbe’s record of 11 wins out of 15 events, earlier in the season which featured a total of 25 tournaments.

“Winning all these events or titles is not a mean achievement and I must at this juncture thank God for having given me the strength and wisdom to go through the year and be able to play well and win all these events,’’ said Karanga who thanked his sponsors Betika Limited, members of Kiambu Golf Club and Ndumberi Golf Club where he is the captain, for having supported him throughout the year.

Karanga appealed to the various corporates which are involved in golf sponsorship to pick some of the leading amateur golfers as brand ambassadors.

“These players have throughout the year attracted media coverage and I believe they can also serve as brand ambassadors to some of the corporates,’’ said Karanga.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Philip Ochola who is also the Secretary General of the Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) expressed his sincere gratitude to Nyali Golf and Country Club management for having organised a fantastic event and maintaining the course to impeccable international condition.

Ochola also thanked all the players for having travelled all over the country to play the KAGC tournaments.

“A special acknowledgment goes to our main sponsor, NCBA Bank, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in the success of our events. We are hopeful and optimistic about their continued sponsorship in the coming year, as their contribution has played a pivotal role in the growth and sustainability of our championship. Special recognition of the additional support from Crown Paints PLC, Portcross ltd and Nyali Golf and Country Club.

“A special congratulation is in order for Michael Karanga, who has not only participated with great enthusiasm but has also broken an 11-year record by winning the most events in the series. Michael, your dedication to the sport is truly commendable, and you are a source of inspiration for all aspiring golfers. I also extend my congratulations to the ladies who participated in the series, with a historic mention of Naomi Wafula as the first lady to win a KAGC event.’’

Ochola said next year’s calendar of events will have a total of 28 tournaments, which will include the Diani Beach Masters at the Diamonds Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort.

The Diani Beach Masters, which started as a corporate Pro-am event to commemorate the official opening of the 18-hole Leisure Beach and Golf Resort in 1998, was played as one of the Golfer of the Year events for a short while before it returned to corporate status.