Karanga stays top going into final round at Nyali Open

Kenya’s top amateur Michael Karanga remains atop the leader board going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 NCBA Bank Nyali Open golf tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa.

Karanga, who leads by over 500 points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and is currently ranked 76 in the world, shot three over par 74 for a two rounds total of two over par 144.

The Kiambu-based golfer set up a repeat clash pitting himself against Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Lady golfer Naomi Wafula, as it was the case during the Kiambu Open.

Wafula took the cash and Nsubuga the trophy and KAGC points.

“This time, I am going flat out for the title irrespective of whether I am playing with Wafula and Nsubuga," said Karanga, who is ranked fifth in Africa behind Christo Lamprecht, Christiaan Mass, Tyran Snyders and Ben van Wyk of South Africa.

During the second round, Karanga picked up birdies at the first hole, 11th, 13th and 17th at the back nine against five single bogeys and a double at the par four-12th where he over shot the green, chipped badly to drop two shots.

“I did not play that well but I still managed to close the day at the top and now I have a chance to prove a point," added Karanga, who has won 13 out of 17 tournaments he has played in this year’s series.

On the other hand, Wafula - who was cruising at the top of the leaderboard until she picked a seven at the par four-16th - shot one over par 72 to tie for the second place with Ugandan champion Nsubuga.

“I had a brilliant driver to the centre of the fairway, but hit four bad shots there after which resulted in the seventh, but not to worry. My game is solid and I am going for a repeat performance with the two gentlemen," said Wafula, who is enjoying a rich vein of form.

She had birdied the first and second, parred all the way to the 16th, while Nsubuga shot one under par 70, a round that included two birdies in each nine and three bogeys.

Meanwhile, defending champion Adel Balala shot three over par 74 to join Wafula and Nsubuga in tying for second. He is still in with a good chance of a treble in the Nyali Open having won the title in 2021 and last year.

Closing the day on his own in fifth place with five over par 147 that included a 75 in the second round, was Limuru’s Paul Muchangi, who holed in one at the 186-yard par three-10th having birdied the seventh at the first nine.

A total of 49 players made the 24 over par cut, a list that included four other lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru, Diana Mbuba, Margaret Njoki and Jackie Walter.