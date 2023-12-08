Michael Karanga takes early lead at Nyali Open

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga took a one shot lead on Day One of the 2023 Nyali Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Friday.

Karanga stayed top despite getting a one-shot penalty at the par five-17th hole.

Karanga, who is seeking his 14th title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, was at four under par shot teeing off the 17th hole.

He hit a fairly good driver, but pushed his approach shot to the right rough.

He did not have a good shot from there and finally ended at the bunker where he his ball was touching the bunker rake.

He called a referee who advised him to mark the ball which Karanga did.

The Kiambu-based golfer then picked the ball, which he was not supposed to, thus earning him a one-shot penalty.

“I should have been given full information on what to do after marking the ball,’’ said a disappointed Karanga, who had picked up three birdies in a row from the 13th to the 15th hole in addition to two birdies at the first and sixth at the front nine where he had also dropped a shot at the fourth.

He starts Saturday’s second round ahead of Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah, who shot level par 71 in a round which included four birdies and an equal number of bogeys.

Defending champion Adel Balala tied for third place with Limuru Country Club’s Paul Muchangi on one over par 72 each while Nyali’s Solomon Majanga was on two over par 73.

Balala birdied four holes against five bogeys while Muchangi bogeyed the fourth, ninth and 17th with birdies at the 15th and 16th.

On the Ladies battling it out with the men, Vipingo’s Naomi Wafula shot three over par 74 for a three way tie with home players Dickson Barasa and John Timbe.

A total of 78 players turned up in the grand finale of the 2023 KAGC series being sponsored by NCBA Bank, PortCross and Crown Paints.