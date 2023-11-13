On-form Karanga dreams big

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga is now among the top 76 amateur golfers in the world. This follows his recent victory at the Manchester Salver at Eldoret Golf Club where he posted a 54-hole total of five under par 208 which included a course record of 66.

His target now is to try and make it to the top 50 amateur ranked golfers’ list in the world currently being dominated by American amateur golfers, save for two South Africans Christo Lamprecht who is actually topping the list at the moment, while his compatriot Christian Maas in placed in 15th position.

America has a total of 32 players in the top 50 list where Gordon Sargent is just a neck behind the South African.

“There are still a number of events to be played including the three remaining Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series namely the Kiambu Open this weekend, Uhuru Shield at Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Nyali Open next month," said Karanga.

"If I win all of them, my rankings will for sure go further down,’’ added Karanga after shuttering his home club course record to 10 under par 62 during Saturday’s Captain’s Prize.

Karanga said he is on fire at the moment as he prepares for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from February 22. Karanga has so far won 16 world ranking events including 13 KAGC series events, and made 22 top 10 finishes.

But he says the event he is really chasing is the Magical Kenya Open where he believes a good finish could propel him to a different level of his golf career.

“I have been playing good golf this year, and all this has been possible because of the great support I have received from my Kiambu Golf Club members and my sponsors Betika limited who have always been available to facilitate my travelling and playing expenses,’’ added Karanga who said that after the Nyali Open next month, his focus will shift to the Magical Kenya Open preparations.

Meanwhile, currently playing off plus four handicap, Karanga still sees a chance of lowering his 10 under par 62 record.

“If the conditions are going to be good this weekend, I should be able to not just play well but win my home event.’’.

This weekend’s tournament, whose first round is set for Friday is being sponsored by the KAGC series title sponsors NCBA Bank and GA Insurance who also supported the Captain’s Prize during the weekend.

Summarised weekend results

At Ruiru Sports Club; Old Mutual Golf tournament; Overall winner- John Njenga 40 pts, men winner- Kimani Munyua 39, Rafael Lemingáni 39, E. Wachira 37. Lady Winner- Agnes Mwaura 35 cb Kiz Mwaura. Nines- L.Wacira 21, Mathenge Wanyeri 20, Division 2 winner- Solomon Irungu 36, Guest- John Omanwa 37, sponsor- Beatrice Waweru 37, Simon Mwangi 30 cb Annet Mburu 30.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; MCKS Charity golf day; Overall Winner-Hawii Odoo 43 pts, Men Winner- Hitendra Halai 40 cb Suresh Hirani 40, Rimal Shah 38. Lady Winner- Rose Njogu 39 cb Joyce Kamau, Annamarie De Jong 38, Jayne Githere 37. Junior- David Kaguru 38. Nines: George Mokua 21, Inayet Kudrati 21 pts.