Obama and Trump predict Tiger Woods return after accident

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Rescuers used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the car where he reportedly sustained major leg injuries. Law enforcement reports that there was no evidence of impairment. He was in town to participate in The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Photo credit: David McNew | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods overcame four back operations to make a comeback that culminated with the 2019 Masters victory and his most recent win at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan -- a victory that matched him with Sam Snead on an all-time record 82 career US PGA wins.
  • Trump noted how golf events draw much higher television ratings when Woods is playing.

Miami, United States

