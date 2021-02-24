Tiger's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

The vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23, 2021, after a rollover accident. - US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said. Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media. 

Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But Woods has overcome multiple back and knee surgeries as well as the 2009 revelation of multiple affairs that led to divorce from wife Elin Nordegren and an emotional public apology.
  • In the 1990s, Woods put himself alongside pal and NBA star Michael Jordan as two of the world's most iconic sports stars and richest endorsement pitchmen, his fame going beyond golf lovers or sports fans.

Washington

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

  2. At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

  3. Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

  4. Dismas Indiza wins Karen's Safari Tour leg

  5. Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.