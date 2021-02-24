Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

The vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23, 2021, after a rollover accident. - US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said. Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media. 

Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • American Woods, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" in Los Angeles by firefighters and paramedics.
  • The 15-time golf major winner was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injuries.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

