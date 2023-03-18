Ngige wins pros tourney at Ruiru Captain's Prize

Thika Sports Club based professional Simon Ngige emerged top on Friday’s Professionals and Amateur event at Ruiru Sports Club course.

Ngige took off with a par in the first hole followed by a birdie at the par five second before dropping a shot at the seventh. He however concluded the nine with two back-to-back pars at the eighth and ninth.

He parred from the 10th to the 15th, sealed off the back nine with three straight birdies at the 16th to 18th for his 68 to finish two shots better than Justus Madoya who shot three under par 70 to tie with leading amateur John Mburu, and two other pros Samuel Njoroge of Railway and Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi.

Sigona’s John Wangai finished on two under par 71 same with amateur Ebill Omollo.

Of the other leading amateurs, John Lejirmah of Railway shot level par 73 while Sigona Bowl and Windsor Classic champion Michael Karanga of Kiambu was on level par 73.

The event which was part of the Ruiru Sports Captain’s (Jessy Ndegwa) Prize had attracted a field of 61 players where the pros were playing for a Sh150,000 purse.

Meanwhile, over 300 club members and guests were all set to battle it out for the Captain’s Prize which was underway at the time of writing.

Away at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club also on Friday, Hilda Ng'ang'a and Maurice Matumo clinched victory in the 2023 Starehe Girls Centre Charity Golf tournament.

Ng'ang'a, who was playing off handicap 34, posted 44 Stableford points to claim the ladies overall top prize.

Behind her was handicap 17, Tasneem Padamshi, who registered 39 points. Padamshi also went home with the ladies Nearest to the Pin award and the Longest Drive reward.

In the men's category, the overall award went to handicap 28 player Maurice Matumo, who carded 40 points. He beat Michael Flint (handicap 16) who posted 38 points.

Meanwhile Karuga Macharia claimed the men’s Longest drive title, while Daniel Mwangi walked away with the Nearest to the Pin award.

The event, which was the fifth edition, brought together 100 golfers from in and out of the country to raise funds for Starehe Girls Centre to sponsor and maintain 800 students at the institution.