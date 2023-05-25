NCBA Series heads to Thika for fourth leg

The par 72 Thika Sports Club course, is the next-stop-over this weekend of ongoing 2023 NCBA Bank golf series whose events this year, are being held across East Africa.

At least 250 golfers are expected to battle it out for the four slots available for the club during the grand finale to be held later this year. The four slots at stake will be for the overall winner, men winner, lady and junior winners.

This is the fourth leg in the series, other events having taken place at Railway, Limuru and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Speaking on this weekend’s tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to be heading to Thika Sports Club for the next leg of the NCBA Golf Series. It is always a pleasure to be hosted at this prestigious club, known for its exceptional facilities and warm hospitality.’’

Thika Sports Club captain, Ndegwa Thuku, said: "We are eagerly anticipating the upcoming leg of the NCBA Golf Series at Thika Sports Club. With an estimated 250 golfers set to take part, we expect a highly competitive and memorable event. The golf course is in very good condition thanks to the recent rains, and we expect the golfers to have a good day on the course.’’

Away in Kakamega, a big field of 150 players are set to take on the nine-hole Kakamega Golf Club course, in the fifth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, an amateur series where the top two teams from this leg will qualify to play in the grand finale slated for November at the Karen Country Club.

Also at stake is a chance to play at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru said, “We are excited to head to Western Kenya for the fifth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf tour, after successful events at Vet Lab, Eldoret, Limuru and Railways Golf Clubs. We look forward to crowning the fourth set of teams who will play at the grand finale, later in the year.”

On his part, Kakamega Golf Club Captain James Anzabwa said, “We are honored to host the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this Saturday. The event has drawn a lot of interest from golf enthusiasts. The course is in great shape, especially after the rains we have received in the last couple of weeks which should provide an exciting challenge to the players.”

At the hilly Nandi Bears Golf Club course in Nandi County, a field of 144 were finally drawn to battle out where at the end, the fifth King Of The Course will be crowned and who will also be joined by other qualifiers for the grand finale to be held in January in a venue yet to be decided.

The ICEA LION King of the Course 2023 Golf Series resumes exactly four months after the last event held at Nanyuki Sports Club. The event, which has attracted players from all the North Rift Clubs of Nandi, Eldoret, Kitale and as far as Machakos, Ruiru, Thika Greens and Nanyuki, will be preceded by a curtain raiser on Friday at Eldoret Golf Club.

The popular Match Play will be hosted by Eldoret Golf Club, courtesy of the great partnership between Machakos Golf Club and ICEA LION.

A contingent of over 50 golfers from Machakos, Thika Greens, Ruiru and Nanyuki Golf Clubs will grace the two events in support of the ICEALION annual golf series.

Among those drawn at Eldoret will include lady golfer Esther Chumo, Joseph Watunu, former Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Annand Lakhani, Kericho Club Chairman Chris Birgen, club pro Andrew Chelgoi, Aaron Kitur, Mathew Koech and Evans Manono among others.

But back at Nandi Bears Golf, the Captain, Dr. Mutai Kimeli stated, “Preparations are in top gear to ensure a successful tournament at Nandi Bears this weekend. This is the third time Nandi Bears hosts the ICEALION KOC series and we are proud to be associated with ICELION in promoting the golf sport while bringing fun and opening up networks for the golfers.’’

Kimeli himself will be among those hunting for the qualifying slots against some of the club’s leading amateur such as Nelson Koech.

From Nandi Bears, will take a break until October where all roads will be leading to Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa for the last leg.

Philip Lopokoiyit, CEO ICEALION said; “We look forward to meeting and engaging our clients in the North Rift and neighboring regions with whom we have had long and fruitful partnerships. Our intent to support the sport and its enthusiasts through this series remains steadfast.”

Weekend golf fixtures

Railway

Saturday: DCI & Friends Golf Day; 6.30 Sponsorx4; 6:40 M Malubi, Ano, Ano, Ano; 6:50 R Njuguna, M Karanja, T Gitonga, W Ndegwa; 7:00 D Kingi, S Melly, J Mutuota, Ano; 7.10 Sponsorx4; 7:20 H Manyara, M Oloo, L. Gathungu, Ano; 7:30 J W Kung'u, F Kamau, W Onyino, C Kanyiri; 7:40 M Mwenda, V Muthiani, M Ndegwa, F Muthiani; 7:50 O Chacha, A Ogola, O Obiero, G Orora; 8:00 C Ndumai, G Muraguri, J Karuga, C Otachi; 8.10 Sponsorx4; 8:20 W Kimondo, M Chirchir, J Kagicha, M Rotich; 8:30 S Ikingi, H M Obino, V Ongera, J Kiarie; 8:40 S Nganga, J Kiveu, N Meely, S N Gakere; 11:00 L Kinyori, J Makau, P Kabiaru, A Kiragu; 11:10 S Gitonga, G K Meenye, T Rintari, N Gitobu; 11:20 N Njuguna, J Kitulu, J Maingi, K Mwongo; 11:30 A Kihara, K Magiri, J N Mutwiri, A Nkiiri; 11.40 Sponsorx4; 11:50 P Semenye, N Winja, K Mburu, S Meely; 12:00 D Kaburi, J Ndirangu, L Migoye, M Nderi; 12:10 S Njoroge, S Karanja, J Mathenge, P

Ngugi; 12:20 P Wainaina, P Wahome, F N Kung'u, D Kinuthia; 12:30 C Wanjiku, M Kiplagat, S Biko, G Mohamed; 12:40 J M Mworia, S Gichomo, Ano, Ano; 12:50 O Ndegwa, Ano, Ano, Ano; 1:00 R N Maina. Ano, Ano, Ano; 1:10 J Kehara, R N Njoroge, P Wanjiru, O Gachuno; 1:20 J Mugo, N Njuguna, I Kimeu, G Kirathe; 1:30 G Kamau, S Onyambu, M Mbugua, Kamenyi J; 1:40 S Muraguri, A Boru, M Mello, J C Kinyua.

Ruiru

Saturday: Embu golfers Golf Day : First Tee: 6:30 G Muchemi, J Muruthi, S Mwaura, T Kiragu; 6:40 G Wachira, J Kariuki, M Wambui, T John; 6:50 Suleiman K, J P Muraguri, M Kimotho, Fr Gaitho; 7:00 G Ndungu, C Njoroge, S Kingara, I Wamoro ; 7:10 L Obonyo, J Kimani, S Kingori, M Njuguna; 7:20 D Muiruri, E Wachira, J Wangari, A Kimani; 7:30 M Wanyeri, K Wandera, R Kamau, E Njau ; 7:40 C Karanja, A Abere, B Ngima, M Nyaga; 7:50 D Geita, A Mburi, B Kanyi, A Miru; 8:00 F Kinyanjui, J Gitau, S Irungu, L Mwangi ; 8:10 M Miingi, D Kemunto, A Monari, Lindijer M; 8:20 Mary N, W Gachoka, Lydia M, J Njeru; 8:30 J Kamwere, J Njenga, M Nduati, P Theche; 8;40 Sponsor X 4; 8:50 M Mbue, W Kebuchi, E Moki, J Theuri; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 Captain x 4; 11:10 Sponsor x 4; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 D Milla, J Mwaura, T Rotich, M Kinuthia ; 11:40 C Wambui, P Kigwe, Barbra W, Sponsor; 11:50 J Mureithi, J Waweru , M Kenji, J G Mwangi; 12:00 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, M Kenji, J Wahome; 12:10 J Kilonzo, G Wabuti, Sophie N ; 12:20 Maj Mwaura, R Mwaura, J Kanari, Mary K; 12:30 J Kihungu, S Mureithi, Magdalene M; 12:40 Sponsor x 4; 12:50 Sponsor x 4; 13:00 Rahab N, Jonhson M, Limuru x 2; Tenth Tee: 6:30 R Mukami, A Wamahia, C Njeru, L Maina ; 6:40 S K Nyingi, I Githinji, P M Mwangi, I Kamutu; 7:00 Jinnel M, L Wangeci, N Wambaire, Flaciah G; 7:10 G Keru, R Njuguna, A Kanyori, P Nuthu; 7:20 E Mwiti, D Kanyi, S Muiruri, P Kiogora ; 7:40 S W Irungu, W Njoroge, A Muigai, L Njuguna; 7:50 J Muendo, E Njagi, K Waituika, L Mwaura ; 8:00 Janet M, E Kariuki, M Kibera, C Gitonga; 8:10 J Nyaga, E Muoria, E Murunga, Jimm K; 8:20 Sharon M, M Murigi, A Mwaura, E Njau; 8:30 P Njeru, Hellen M, N Macharia, M Nderitu; 8:40 W Kimondo, W Wanjaiya, C Mathagu, Adah M; 8:50 Sponsor x4; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 L Nganga, S Mukururi, P Kiarie; 11:10 R Lemingani, B Khanili, A Muriuki; 11:20 William K, B Waweru, Sammy M, L Nganga; 11:30 W Maina, R Otolo, ano; 11:40 M Nduati, L Mutua, A Karanja, D Njiru; 11:50 M Nduma, L Nderi, T See; 12:00 Winnie K, Margaret K, P Ngugi, T Kamunya; 12:10 J Mathenge, F Mugendi, P Ndwiga; 12:20 E Ngugi, C Kamene, S Mukururi, P Karobia; 12:30 P Ngunjiri, G Gitau, B Nyaga, J Njeru; 12:40 D Waruinge, A K Ndungu, A Machocho, K Wangondu; 12:50 J Wangombe, B Ogwayo, S Simiyu J Ngugi:

Nandi Bears

Saturday; ICEALION King Of The Course Golf Series; 6.30 V.Rugut, A. Sang, S. Mwithari, M. Sammy; 6.40 B. Sugut, J. Anyonyi, D. Kipruto, S. Ballard; 6.50 J. Siahi, J. Agui, G. Serem, J. Acharo; 7.00 A. Maichi, E. Yego, M. Kotu, J. Kaibei; 7.10 D. Too, K. Nyakeri, Z. Tanui, W. Misoi; 7.20 S. Tuwei, B. Mwangi, W. Cheruiyot, E. Kemboi; 7.30 S. Kirwa, J. Kosgei, J. Saina, J. Komu; 7.40 I. Kuto, G. Chebii, W. Ayienda, S. Tanui; 7.50 K. Kimeres, L. Kipchirchir, E. Koech, E. Jepchumba; 8.00 E. Suge, M. Koech, M. Muge, S. Sang; 8.10 G. Mutai, S. Malakwen, K. Tuwei, N. Mwai; 8.20 M. Wanjiku, J. Ndunda, M. Rotich, C. Kikuvi; 8.30 C. Khosinah, I. Kae, M. Arusei, K. Tile; 8.40 F. Wasike, F. Kipyator, E. Kimeu, K. Koros; 8.50 B. Chemwolo, C. Tum, M. Kinuthia, W. Chepkwony; 10.40 W. Mwaura, J. Thuo, S. Maiyo, T. Rotich; 10.50 E. Serem, A. Babuh, L. Cheserek, C. Kariuki; 11.00 P. Mukuria, S. Jones, D. Githinji, K. Muchiri; 11.10 P. Lopokoiyit, B. Cheruiyot, E. Saluny, K. Mutai; 11.20 B. Chemweno, A. Murage, D. Sum, j. Ndegwa; 11.30 K. Nyaga, B. Siro, P. Thuku, M. Chebii; 11.40 E. Oyuga, E. Weche, W. Koech, J. Mugo; 11.50 Dr. R. Kiptum, P. Kyengo, N. Shah, I. Brooker; 12.00 P. Kimanga, C. Kebenei, G. Mutulu, A. Kioi; 12.10 J. Kiplimo, A. Kigen, D. Chege, J. Komu; 12.20 N. Metto, A. Kitur, N. Mwaura, J. Mboya; 12.30 G. Naserian, N. Wangwendo, A. Nyanusi, F. Maithya; 12.40 J. Kiprono, E. Barno, K. Muthengi, C. Kaloki;12.50 J. Watunu, L. Jebichii, B. Nyamongo, D. Mathu; 13.00 N. Koech, T. Korir, LM Kamba, P. Kimathu; 13.10 S. Biwott, R. Muli, W. Kiche, W. Njoroge; 13.20 T. Mutei, B. Mutua, D. Mwangangi, D. Muge; 13.30 S. Musyoka, J. Kamwere, K. Maingi, M. Kavita; 13.40 Eng. Matheka, G. Muno, M. Makau, B. Chuma; 13.50 J. Kioko, C. Kithuku, C. Makau, S.K. Theuri.

Kakamega

Saturday; KCB East Africa Tour; 6.30 C. Aurah, L. Oketch, KCB, J. Mbai; 6.40 D. Nyibule, KCB, V. Olwal, ENG. W. Ingari; 6.50 M. Kombo, G. Ombito, C. Achieng, KCB; 7.00 KCB, O. Abubakar, L. Luchivya, R. Angote; 7.10 KCB, KCB, KCB, J. Oyiengo; 7.20 DR. S. Muhadia, S. Biwott, L. Akello, J. Mitei; 7.30 C. Riaroh, E. Akinyi, J. Ashioya, R. Obondy; 7.40 M. Mutwasi, S. Ongalo, G. Owino, C. Mwelese; 7.50 A. Maleche, E. Mbakaya, AMB. B. Madete, P. Nyangweso; 8.00 H. Ikhokoro, B. Sugut, E. Jepchumba, E. Barno; 8.10 S. Opukah, S. Kirwa, KCB, G. Mutai; 8.20 K. Mutai, B. Koyier, D. Mwaura, I. Kuto; 8.30 E. Choge, J. Songwa, S. Otiende, L. Kipchirchir; 8.40 S. Oketch, J. Anzabwa, W. Ayienda, W. Chepkwony; 8.50 S. Walias, KCB, E. Kimeres, B. Ayodo; 9.00 R. Omondi, N. Koech, DR. P. Oketch, L. Busolo; 9.10 Z. Kasale, R. Osangale, KCB, F. Chemutai; 9.20 L. Jebichii, S. Karari, S. Miningwo, D. Githinji; 10.40 Z. Tanui, J. Mundia, M. Mundia, K. Chandaria; 10.50 N. Ongalo, J. Oketch, M. Tanui, J. Kiplimo; 11.00 M. Muge, DR. B. Shikuku, M. Chebii, F. Wasike. Post Entries allowed, to report to the starter 5 mins before tee off time;

Vet Lab

Saturday; Jacob’s Cup Finals & Subsidiary Sponsored by EABL, PW, & Zanna; First Tee; 6:30 S. Gadiraju, P. Mwatha, S. Mwatha, K. Reddy; 6:50 V. Sharma ×4; 7:00 P. Gow, S. Parmar, N. Hirani, A. Unia; 7:20 P. Njuguna, C. Maitho, M. Gatundu, J. Kirui; 7:40 F. Nurani, J. Ghaghda, H. Kimji, J. Kosgei; 7:50 F. Musila, H. E. Mwangi, F. Ogutu, B. Mabango; 8:00 P. Matu, K. Njoroge, S. Omonde, J. Macharia; 8:10 V. Oyango, Ano, Ano; 8:20 S. Ngumbi, P. Kariuki, R. Muruguru, J. Kimani; 8:30 M. N. Kanyi, Ano, Ano; 11:30 Rohit Shah, M. Kombo, G. Warui, K. Gretton; 11:40 K. Ondieki, J. Osoro, W. Nadida; 11:50 Edgar Kalya, Nicholas Kariuki, Ano; 12:00 T. Thanawalla, G. Waiganjo, D. Mukabi, J. Wokabi; 12:10 J. Orenge, E. S. Wangui, A. Mwangi; 12:20 Lady Captain ×4; 12:30 Captain ×4; 12:40 P. Nderitu, Ano, Ano; 12:50 M. Iraki, I. Njoroge, E. Gitonga, Johnathan Munge; 1:00 V. Landa ×4;Tenth Tee; 6:50 J. Wang ×4; 7:00 J. Lee, C. Lee, K. Choi, G. Lee; 7:30 J. seo, Ano, Ano; 8:00 E. Maritim, J. Ngungi, Ano; 8:20 EABL ×4; 8:30 J. Kagigite ×4; 11:30 Manav Shah, P. Tank, I. Samani; 12:30 J. Lee ×4; 1:00 S. Gouri, L. Bakhshi.

Limuru