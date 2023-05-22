Lejirmah holds his nerve to win Ronald Marshall event

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah beat Kiambu youngster Elvis Muigua 8-6 in the final of the Ronald Marshall Golf Championship at the Njoro Country Club course in Nakuru County over the weekend.

Lejirmah, who is the 2022 Golfer Of The Year champion, took home the top cash prize of Sh74,700.

He had beaten Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo 4-3 in the semi- final round, while 19-year-old Muigua also scored a 4-3 margin again Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama to set up his biggest golf match against the more experienced Lejirmah.

Lejirmah cruised to the semis after beating Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga 2-1 in the quarter finals, had having earlier beaten Nandi’s Kimeli Mutai 3-1 in the Round of 16.

Nsubuga meanwhile won 1-up against Nakuru’s Luther Kamau, with Omollo having beaten Richard Muthugia 1-up and 3-2 against the current leader in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club.

On the other side of the draw, Muigua first beat John Mburu 4-3 in the Round of 16 to set up a match against Nandi’s Nelson Koech, who he beat 2-up in the quarter finals.

In addition to the cash prize, Lejirmah also got a total of 80 points towards the KAGC series order of Merit in the event sponsored by the series title sponsor NCBA Bank, while Muigua took home Sh44,800, plus 48 points

Losing semi finalists Ebill Omollo and Sammy Mulama won Sh29,900 and Sh22,400 as well as 32 and 24 points respectively.

The next event in the KAGC series will be the Coronation Trophy on June 2-4 at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Engineer Fabian Kebo playing off handicap 21 and representing Nanyuki High School in Laikipia posted 39 points to emerge the overall winner in the 5th edition of the Alumni Golf Challenge.

For his outstanding achievement, he was honored with a Seed Bursary fund worth Sh100,000 for needy students in his adopted former school, a Sh20,000 worth of newspapers from Nation Media Group, two return air tickets from Kenya Airways a holiday getaway from Steri Tours and an array of other valuable gifts.

In other major award categories, Chrispin Owuor, playing off five handicap, an alumnus of Kabete Vet lab Secondary School in Nairobi, claimed victory in the Men's category with 38 points. In the Ladies category Rebecca Njui, an alumnus of Ngara Girls High School in Nairobi, posted 31 points.

The 5th edition attracted a field of 120 players representing 80 high schools across the country, attracted sponsors such as Kenya Airways, UNICAF, Nation Media Group, Crown Paints, Habitat for Humanity Kenya, Security Systems, Maridady Motors, Steri Tours, Rohto, Socialmeds Digital, Pure Purple, Waridi, Yen Africa, Six Square, Fire Place Masters and Zanna Leather.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nyahururu Sports Club; Gen Robert Kibochi home coming golf tournament; Overall winner- M. Mugambi (junior) 41 points, Men winner- Kega Isaac 41, Chege Macharia 37, KDF winner- Winnie Ogutu 40, Brigadier Joseph Muracia 40, Major Joel Machanga 38, Lady winner- Florence Wanjiru 35, Caroline Wambaria 33, Nines- Dennis Muraya 21, Wilfred Kimotho 19. Guest- Carol Nthiwa 38.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort; Inter- County Golf Series; Overall Winning County- Machakos 366 points. Overall Winner- Dr Fred Mugambi 42 pts, Men Winner- Moses Cheboi 42, Member Winner- David Ndiangui 42, Best County Captain- Martin Mutuma 36, Lady Winner- Veronica Wanjiku 39

At Nakuru Golf Club; KenGen Golf Club; Overall Winner- Micah Thuo 44 points, Joel Ayonga 40, cb Luther Kamau 40, Lady Winner- Nancy Kimemia 36, Junior Winner- Peter Gathogo 35, Senior Winner- M.s Malik 38, Gross- Nanu Hassanali 30, Guest Winner- Victor Atwa 34, sponsor- Charles Oloo 35 pts.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club= Kenya Pipeline Golf Day; Overall Winner- Mary Mariga 42 points, Men winner- Sam Muraya 41, Inayet Kudrati 49, Gross- William Kaguta 74 gross. Lady Winner- Annemarie De-Jong 38, Best Senior- Paul Macharia 40, Best Junior-Tonny Gachau 35 pts. Staff winner- Diana Nthiwa 48, Nines- Willie Mbote 22, Dinesh Sasan 22, High handicapper- Joseph Lutta 41, Lady- Navinder Kaur 35pts.