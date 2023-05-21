Sigilai wins Nation Classic second leg in Kericho

Handicap 21 Dr Kenneth Sigilai was in his best form during Saturday’s second leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf Series, as he produced an excellent 44 points, to claim the overall winner, beating a field of 124 players at the par 72 Kericho Club course.

The former Ketraco Chairman Sigilai, who is currently the Honorary Secretary Club got off well, fired 23 points in the first nine, and despite bogeying a number of holes in the closing nine, 21 points was still good enough for the day’s winning score which earned him a beautiful Taylor Made golf bag, plus a slot in the Nation Classic grand finale at Royal Nairobi Golf Club later in October.

“I have been at this podium a couple of times but not as a winner, so I am extremely happy winning this great event, and I thank the Nation Media Group for considering Kericho this time around. I am looking forward to play in the grand finale," said Sigilai.

Finishing with a score of 43 points was Bill Kalya, a handicap 12 player and one of the leading golfers at Kericho who was awarded the men’s first prize, beating Bernard Chepkwony by four points. In the ladies section, Joyce Cherotich won with a score of 34 points, winning by two points from Judy Kinyanjui.

A former Nation employee Frankie Gichuru emerged the best guest with a score of 30 points, one better than Sigona Golf Club’s Cyllus Onyango. George Kihuria, Head of Circulation and Distribution claimed the staff prize after posting 29 points.

In the junior section, 19 years old Cecil Too carded 32 points to emerge the winner. It was a tough outing for one of the tournament favourites Kiplangat Sang though he managed 36 points which was not good enough to land him to the prize list.

"I made some few bad shots, otherwise I had a fantastic day all the same,’’ said Sang.

During the event, the Nation Media Group partnered with Eldoret Hospital, Peptang, Hyssop Properties, Stima Sacco, Jambojet, and CFAO Case.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony in the well organised event, NMG Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said sports and golf in particular were great unifying factors, and this is why the Nation Media Group has supported the Nation Classic over the years.

“It is a great opportunity for us to bring people together as we continue to promote the game of golf in the country. In Nation Media Group, we have a variety of platforms which you can use to promote your business,’’ said Dr Kiboro.

Club Chairman Engineer Chris Birgen thanked NMG for considering Kericho for one of the qualifying rounds in the 2023 Series.

“We have been waiting for this day for the past 10 years, and I must thank Dr Kiboro and your team for agreeing to come to Kericho. I promise you that we will continue using your products as a club and individuals, and we welcome you back next year,’’ said Birgen.