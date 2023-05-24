King of the Course Series heads to Nandi Bears

The sixth edition of the ICEA LION King of the Course Series resumes with the fifth leg at the hilly Nandi Bears Golf Club course on Saturday, four months after the last event held at Nanyuki Sports Club.

But as the tradition, the North Rift event will be preceded by a curtain raiser, the now popular Match Play to be hosted by Eldoret Golf Club on Friday courtesy of the great partnership between Machakos Golf Club and ICEA LION.

A contingent of over 50 golfers from Machakos, Thika Greens, Ruiru and Nanyuki Golf Clubs will grace the two events.

The Match Play between Machakos and Eldoret golfers will see the two clubs compete for an annual trophy sponsored by the two clubs. Also taking place will be an event based on individual golfers’ efforts.

“Eldoret Golf Club is delighted to host the Series in the land of original tea and 'mursik'.Over the years, the event has attracted a great following and has grown in esteem amongst the golfing fraternity. Indeed, all the draws have been oversubscribed” said Eldoret club captain Dr. Matthew Koech.

Among those drawn at Eldoret will include lady golfer Esther Chumo, Joseph Watunu, former Keiyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Annand Lakhani, Kericho Club chairman Chris Birgen, club pro Andrew Chelgoi, Aaron Kitur, Mathew Koech and Evans Manono among others.

“Preparations are in top gear to ensure a successful tournament at Nandi Bears this weekend. This is the third time Nandi Bears hosts the series and we are proud to be associated with ICEA LION in promoting golf, while bringing fun and opening up networks for the golfers," said Nandi Bears Golf captain Dr. Mutai Kimeli.

After the Nandi Bears Leg, all roads will in October be leading to Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa for the final leg.

The series will conclude when the top 10 winners from each club battle it out at the Grand Finale at Machakos Golf Club in January 2024.