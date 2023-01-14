Kavita wins 'King of the Course' at Thika Greens

Machakos-based golfer Muli Kavita beat a field of 160 golfers to emerge as the overall winner of the second leg of the 2023 ICEA LION King of the Course series at the Thika Greens Golf Resort course.

This victory qualifies Kavita to play in finale at his home Club Machakos in January 2024.

Playing off handicap 28, Kavita produced a top score of 43 points to beat men winner John Njeru playing off handicap 23 on countback.

“I had an amazing great time playing on this course and I am glad to emerge the winner, though there are other players who also played well," said Kavita.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Kibera Maina, who also posted an impressive score of 42 points.

In the Ladies section, C. Nthiwa also carded 42 points to win ahead of Anne Kinyori on 39 points. Meanwhile, taking the nines were J.Muhingo on 22 points and Machakos Golf Club’s Alphonce Kioko on 24 points.

Emerging best among the ICEA LION staff was Anthony Muturi, while taking the longest drive were Justus Mathenge and J. Silai, with Sanday Abuje taking the nearest to pin meny and the ladies winner was J.Silai

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, CEO ICEALION Insurance Holding and General Insurance Company Philip Lopokoiyit, said:

“We are very happy to be back here at Thika Greens Golf Resort the lush and biggest 1700 acre Golf Estate which we are very proud to be partnering with. The 18 hole par 72 championship Golf Course sitting on 306 acres is a very well-manicured landscape, a magnificent design which gives us great corridor gateway to Kiambu county extending to the Mt.Kenya region.