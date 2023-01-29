Muchiri wins ICEALION King of the Course at Nanyuki

Regular practice in short game paid off for home player Samuel Muchiri who overpowered a field of 114 golfers, to emerge the ICEALION King of the Course Nanyuki leg at the tough playing Nanyuki Sports Club course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 12, Muchiri registered a string of pars particularly at the opening nine, for a strong 24 points, before posting 19 at the back nine for an impressive 43 points.

The former Nanyuki captain Muchiri said:

"I have been putting a lot of effort in the short game, over the past one week and it paid off for me. I am very happy winning today, having been the captain when the ICEALION King of the course was played here for the first time,'' said Muchiri.

He won by a big margin of five points from men winner William Kogi who combined 18 and 20 to beat the club's leading amateur Cyprian Bundi also on 18 and 20 on countback. Club chairman Kuldip Hunjan was second in the men's section with 37 points, one better than big hitter Kiama Kara on 36 points.

Machakos players Saluny Edwin and Kimanzi Muthengi claimed the two prizes for the guests. But what a brilliant day it was for Nyeri lady golfer Jennifer Kariuki who combined 21 and 19 for 40 points, to claim the ladies prize ahead of Purity Githui on 38 points.

CEO ICEALION Holdings and General Insurance Philip Lopokoiyit clinched the staff prize with a score of 27 points.

Kavithe Kabugi, a daughter of one of the leading golfers at Nanyuki Richard Kabugi, emerged the best junior with a score of 36 points while Hellen Kurutu was the senior winner on 34 points, with Mwaniki Mwariri taking the handicap prize on 40 points.

The nine went to retired Kenya Navy Major General Anthony Rob and Lucky Gurung on 20 points each. Kibera Maina and Lydia Mokaya won the longest drive contest and Charles Rob was the close to pin winner.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, the CEO, ICEALION General Insurance and Holding Philip Lopokoiyit said:

“The King of the Course Series involves a select number of clubs that we collaborate with, in honour of the relationship that has existed between these clubs, our clients in these regions and ICEALION over a long period of time.

"Today I had the privilege of being among the 114 golfers that played and must thank the people involved in marshalling and general management of this tournament to allow us to play comfortably and finish on time in a nine-hole course. Indeed, the success of ICEALION King of the Course series relies on the great support of our partner clubs and their membership. We appreciate the support this club, its membership and our clients in this region have continued to give us,’’ said the ICEALION boss.

He thanked the management of the club for considering ICEALION as part of their insurance partner in 2022 and taking up some of its general insurance policies with ICEALION and the company looks forward to continued support in 2023.