NCBA Series enters sixth leg at Vet Lab

Fresh from the fifth leg at Kakamega Golf Club, the NCBA Golf series now moves to Vet Lab Sports Club for the sixth leg this weekend where a field of 250 was listed to play.

Speaking ahead of the Vet Lab event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora expressed his anticipation and highlighted the special relationship between NCBA and Vet Lab, stating:

"We are thrilled to be part of the NCBA Golf Series at Vet Lab Sports Club, especially during this momentous occasion as the club celebrates its centenary.

"We are immensely honored to be part of their historic journey and therefore look forward to the tournament. The NCBA Golf Series is a platform that brings together golf enthusiasts from all walks of life, and we look forward to witnessing exceptional talent and fostering stronger connections between NCBA Bank and our customers through this shared love for the game."

Vet Lab Sports Club captain Anik Patel said: "We are delighted to welcome NCBA Bank and golfers to Vet Lab for the sixth leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series. NCBA has for a long time now been one of our most important partners and therefore as we celebrate our centenary, we have spared no effort in preparing for this special event. Our course is in excellent condition and we are sure that it will offer a challenging yet enjoyable experience for all participants with at least 250 golfers expected to grace our course.’’

The Veterinary Laboratory Sports Club, simply known as Vet Lab Sports Club, has been an esteemed golf club since its establishment in 1923 by Eric Tilley. Initially comprising of just three holes and a thatched Banda for a club house, the club has evolved into a prominent golfing and recreational facility in Kenya.

With an 18-hole golf course featuring meticulously constructed greens utilising a hybrid blend bent-grass suited to the local weather conditions, the club adheres to USPGA recommendations.

Notably, Vet Lab stands apart as the sole golf course in Kenya built on public land, ensuring that membership is accessible to all Kenyans in accordance with the club's constitution.

On the other hand, NCBA Golf Series aims to promote the sport of golf as a community development initiative throughout the East African region to foster a stronger connection between NCBA Bank and its customers. This year's edition comprises of 17 events being staged at various golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, showcasing the bank's commitment to supporting sports and community development.

At Machakos, the nine-hole par 72 Machakos Golf Club, which remains the only golf club in the whole of the Eastern region, formerly Eastern province, is staging the annual Eastern Flour Mills golf tournament courtesy of former club chairman Swarn Singh.

This year, the event which marks its 21st anniversary, having been taking pace annually since 2002, has attracted a huge field of 168 players, probably the biggest a nine-hole can handle, but Machakos Golf Club is capable of handling such fields that is why they are still accepting post entries.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning, will be as early as 8.30am, while the afternoon draw starts early at 11.02am.

Weekend golf fixtures

Machakos

Saturday; Eastern Flour Mills Golf Day; 6:30 F.Kiamba, P.Muema, F.Maithya, J.Kakunu; 6:38 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 6:46 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 6:54 G.Muchemi, J.Mutuku, N.Mwangangi, L.Moffat; 7:02 Dr.Mbandi, J.Muindi, M.Kavita, C.Musungu; 7:10 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 7:18 P:E, P:E, P;E, P:E; 7:26 R.Muathe, J.Nzioka, N.Mwaniki, N.Musau; 7:34 S.Makau, J.Komu, B.Mandere, MN.Kinuthia; 7:42 E.Katheu, K.Maingi, B.Nyamai, J.Kimeu; 7:50 J.Kiiti, G.Muuo, C.Kithuku, B.Mutua; 7:58 T.Mutei, LM.Kamba, A.Juma, S.Kimilu; 8:06 N.Masaka, Dr.Mbandi, A.Kioko, J.Kioko; 8:14 B.Rono, Dr.Kamala, W.Musili, M.Muema; 8:22 Prof. Mumo, R.Thyaka, M.Nderitu, M.Wanjiku; 8:30 N.Macharia, A.Mohamed, M.Litali, J.Mukunya; 8:38 J.Ndunda J.Nzioki, B.Mumo, Maj.Mumo; 8:46 N.Muiruri, C.Kikuvi, F.Mativo, S.Mbole; 8:54 B.Siro, S.Kimatu, L.Koki, L.Kikuvi; Afternoon Draw; 11:02 M.Lemoshira, F.Mwende, A.Nganga, E.Kibiru; 11:10 M.Katuku, J.Nzau, Hon.Kibiru, J.Maina; 11:18 BM.Mungata, S.Singh, F.Muraya, M.Chemboi; 11:26 J.Malatu, N.Ateka, S.Kamau, P.Moregwa; 11:34 Gen.Musomba, D.Salaton, M.Wandere, Eng.Njoroge; 11:42 T.Musyoka, SK.Theuri, M.Ndegwa, D.Ndiangui; 11:50 F.Musembi, N.Musau, H.Kinyua, S.Ambunje; 11:58 P.Kibet, J.Bogogo, J.Njeru, S.Kiarie; 12:06 C.Musungu, J.Mbaluka, D.Mbae, J.Nyaga; 12:14 B.Mukuria, J.Mureithi, J.Kimondo, D.Kahoro; 12:22 J.Ngugi, I.Wamae, M.Makau, J.Musomba; 12:30 P.Kimatu, I.Lande, P.Masai, A.Gishanga; 12:38 D.Mila, E.Tenga, J.Gichimu, FN.Thuo; 12:46 M.Musyoka, P.Karanja, J.Mwaura, T.Rotich; 12:54 J.Mboya, E.Saluny, W.Mutugi, W.Waithaka; 1:02 F.Thuo, E.Kimeu, D.Mwangi, C.Kimiti; 1:10 L.Wambua, P.Orawo, Simon, A.Omooria; 1:18 Railways x4; 1:26 Railways x4; 1:34 J.Maalu, C.Makau, K.Ngumbau, J.Katuku; 1:42 W.Kibet, P.Anita, J.Nguitui, R.Njuguna; 1:50 K.Bents x4; 2:08 M.Nganga, M.Kinyua, A.Mutio, A.Agogo; Post Entries Accepted;

Nyali

Saturday; Chairman & Friends competition; First Tee; 7:00 Njoroge K, Molu A, Kisaka G, Mughal S; 7:10 Gakuo G. N, Odhiambo P, Duckworth A,Wasike J; 7:20 Kariuki A, Oyaro T, Khagram S, Odoo T; 7:30 Samoei S, Kamundi M, Chauhan K, Ano; 7:40 Dodhia S, Dodhia R, Shah H, Pattni B; 7:50 Shikely S. R,Chauhan S, Kimenye A, Kamau J; 8:00 Dhutia V, Soares D, Agina C. K, Awdeer D; 8:10 Ngeno S, Gachau T, Mugambi D, Mayende T; 8:20 Wanjiru H, Oketch L, Njogu R, Ano; 8:30 Kariuki M, Mughal A, Ondieki D, Akinyi E; 8:40 Sangoro M, Kimanga P, Munyao P, Kyambadde D; First Tee; 12:00 Ndegwa C, Simbi V, Muraya S, Muchanga J; 12:10 Gitonga J, Thama G, Muthamia F, Mugo J; 12:20 Kikwai K, Kaur N,Ejaaz J,Kinyanjui R; 12:30 Mwangi K, Wambugu S. M, Wamunyua J, Mariga M; 12:40 Ombura M, Kimanthi D, King'ori J, Ockotch C; 12:50 Mbote W, Odhiambo L, Lewa O,ANO;13:00 Dhanji Aa, Saeed F, Khanna U, Breitner L; 13:10 Mbugua M, Kandu M, Kamau H, Kaur R; 13:20 Sasan D©, Shah R, Gudka S, Patel A; 13:30 Sheikh I, Butt K, Virji M,Dr. Patel J. C; 13:40 Bajaber T, Bajaber F, Kaburu J. S, Gathuri P; 13:50 Oyaro Y, Kamau S. M, Karemu S, Makau D; 14:00 Maj. Gen. Rob A, Muchai L, Wahome M, Karimi F; Tenth Tee; 12:10 Mariera I, Charles O, Muzahura E, Nalwoga R; 12:20 Kiptoo E, Mohamed Z, Sang W,Alyssa J; 12:30 Orwenyo S, Maina E, Macharia P, Juma P; 12:40 Habyarimana P, Osekeny R, Kahindi D, Agamile S; 12:50 Ongere J, Mwangi S, Macharia P, Kinyeru C; 13:00 Ssebugwawo M, Okiru C, Juuko A, Kagoro M; 13:10 Kotecha S, Stokes S, Hirani S, Kalee P; 13:20 Nuwagira C, Aine E, Orima J, Migunda S; 13:30 Kunverji R, Patel N, Halai H, Kanji V;13:40 Middleton J, Smith J, Marshall I, Jorgensen R; 13:50 Kuria K, Ngunjiri D, Gen. Kariuki P. M, Njuguna J. T; 14:00 Ogola A, Hashiguchi T, Wasike F, Nthiwa D.



Railway

Saturday; Tatua Syngenta Golf Day; 6:40 P Muema, J Molel, J Gichuhi, Ano; 7:00 F Githaiga, Ano, Ano, Ano; 7:10 J Marucha, R Omwansa, G S Padam, E Manywanda; 7:20 J W Kung'u, F Kamau, J Karuga; 7:30 W Njenga, L Gitau, A Mwebi, G Omondi; 7.40 M Ruo, J Nzioka, J Karue, Ano; 7:50 N Mutai, O Chacha, O Obiero,Ano; 8:00 S Biko, J Kamwere, S Maiywa, L Migoye; 8:10 A Kiragu, Ano, Ano, Ano; 8:20 W Kimondo, Ano, Ano, Ano; 8:30 A Mwangi, D Kyama, Ano, Ano; 8:40 S Nganga, J Kiveu, S Ikingi, A Kimondo; 11:10 P Kabiaru, N Njuguna, L Kinyori, G Orora; 11:20 B Odhiambo, S Karanja, H M Obino, E Murungi; 11:30 M Mwenda, J Makau, J Kitulu, J Maingi; 11:40 Wachira N, F Mwongera, G G Wambugu, T Ibui; 11:50 K Kariuki, S Maina, P Orawo, S Njoroge, 12.00 V Ngunjiri, M Kahara, P Njoroge, Ano; 12:10 F Makala, Wasala W, K Mburu, G Kirathe; 12:20 O Gachuno, E Wangeci, T Gichuhi, W Baraza; 12:30 G Felix, J Mandavia, P Semenye, N Doris; 12:40 S K Mwaura, M Kiplagat, M Rotich, J Ndirangu; 12:50 S Jimmy, P Wahome, F N Kung'u, P Wainaina; 1:00 O Ndegwa, Ano , Ano, Ano; 1:10 R.N Maina, Ano, Ano, Ano; 1:20 M Mbugua, R N Njoroge, J Kinyua, J Murungi; 1:30 G K Maina, T Ruhiu, G N Kimani, N Gichuhi; 1:40 S Muraya, N Nderitu, W Kiche, S Onyambu;



Nyanza

Saturday; Toby See and Friends Golf Day; 7.15 K. Kaunda, M. Owili, T. Omore, F. Odhiambo; 7.30 I. Noo, D. Sate, C. Obare, F. Nzomo; 8.00 G. Owino, R. Obara, L. Selestin, Ano; 8.15 J. Odongo, C. Riaro, E. Akinyi, Ano; 8.30 M. Oduor, D. Omollo, P. Odima, Ano; 8.45 A. Ojonyo, C. Agumbi, E. Madete, M. Mundia; 9.00 W. Jimbo, J. Ogidi, L. Atonga, I. S Ogejo; 10.00 T. Agumbi, J. Atito, Bishop Oketch, J. Songwa; 10.15 T. Odongo, J. Anzabwa, A. Rama, L. Akello; 10.30 Lusi J, B. Madete, S. Odhiambo, F. Ochieng; 10.45 P. Otieno, Justice N. Nderi, S. Opuka, S. Obiero; 11.00 T. See, J. Wachira, S. Bhabra, K. Piribhai; 11.15 G. Wasonga, B. Aida, Trevor See, L. Nderi; 11.30 D. Riaroh, E. Nyongesa, J. Mundia, T. Ojwang; 12.30 J. Pabari, R. Karia, A. Patel, Ano; 1.00pm A. Shah, P. Thakrar, J. Otupah, Ano; Post Entries accepted;

Vet Lab