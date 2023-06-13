Konzolo claims NCBA Bank Series fifth leg

Cendric Konzolo, playing off handicap five, defied all odds to emerge the overall gross winner of the NCBA Bank Series fifth leg at Kakamega Golf Club where he carded a score of 78 gross.

Victor Muhando, playing off handicap 11, claimed the men’s title with a score of 80 gross, beating Julius Oketch by one shot.

Lydia Okech, on 91 gross, claimed the Ladies title ahead of Beatrice Shikuku on 94 gross.

In the Nett category, Jack Songwa fired nett 70 to emerge the winner while Maureen Mundia also on 70 nett took the ladies title. Cendric Konzolo won the longest drive contest for the men while the ladies’ version went to Kisii Sports Club’s Sharon.

Speaking during the event, Charles Omondi, NCBA Group Ag. Director Retail Banking said: “We are thrilled to witness such incredible talent and enthusiasm displayed by the participants. This event not only showcases the remarkable golfing skills of the players but also strengthens the bond between NCBA Bank and the golfing community. We are proud to be a part of this journey and remain committed to promoting sports and fostering community development.”

At Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, handicap 31 lady golfer Christine Riaroh and her team of David Sate, Joyce Osike and Tabitha Ojwang’ returned a combined score of 109 points to clinch the overall team title in the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

They beat their closest challengers Prashant Thakrar, Jiten Pabari, Amrish Patel and Ramesh Karia, who carded 104 points.

The two teams will represent Nyanza Golf Club at the grand finale of the tour at the Karen Country Club in November.

The tournament brought together 100 golfers.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nanyil Golf and Country Club; June Mug and Ladies Medal; Best Gross- William Kaguta 74 gross, Winner- A- Division- Nathan Ngweno 71, William Kaguta 72 cb Dinesh sasan; B Division- David Kimanthi 69, Shaharyar Muggal 71, Ameen Dhanji 71.

Division C- Sam Muraya 67 nett, Inayet Kudrat 71, Rohit Devani 72, Division D- Edward Ndungu 72 nett, Michael Sangoro 74, Best Caddy John Timbe 75.