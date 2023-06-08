KCB East Africa Golf Tour heads to Kisumu

Nyanza Golf Club is the venue for this weekend's sixth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

A field of 110 players drawn from clubs in the Western Region were drawn to battle it out for some prizes plus a chance to qualify for the grand finale towards the end of the year.

So far the bank has held five events at Vet Lab Sports Club, Limuru Country Club, Railways,Eldoret and Kakamega Golf Clubs..

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communication Rosalind Gichuru said: “We are happy to head to the Lakeside city of Kisumu for the sixth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour."

"So far through our women and juniors golf clinics we have reached over 500 participants underscoring the impact we are having in the counties we have traversed. It is our objective to reach more and more participants as the series continues. We are buoyed by the reach so far as it speaks to our commitment and deliberate efforts towards golf.”

During the last event two weeks ago, Dr Catherine Aura led her team of Ronald Omondi, Beatrice Otieno and Derek Mwaura to emerge winners at the nine-hole course.

Nyanza Golf Club captain Thomas Odongo said: “We welcome the KCB East Africa Golf series to one of the most challenging golf courses in the country. It will be interesting to see how various golfers will navigate the course. We hope to have a good outing.”

Eight teams have so far qualified for the grand finale slated for November.

The Kisumu edition will see two more teams book a slot for the Pro-Am tournament.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Golf Club will host the ongoing NCBA golf series which has however attracted a small field though post entries are still allowed.

Weekend golf fixtures

Ruiru

Saturday: June Series Golf Day Sponsored By Mutcho Enterprises: First Tee: 6:30 G Muchemi, J Muruthi, S Mwaura, T Kiragu; 6:40 G Wachira, J Kariuki, M Wambui, T John ; 6:50 Suleiman K, J P Muraguri, M Kimotho, Fr Gaitho ; 7:00 G Ndungu, C Njoroge, S Kingara, I Wamoro ; 7:10 L Obonyo, J Kimani, S Kingori, M Njuguna ; 7:20 D Muiruri, E Wachira, J Wangari, A Kimani ; 7:30 M Wanyeri, K Wandera, R Kamau, E Njau ; 7:40 C Karanja, A Abere, B Ngima, M Nyaga ; 7:50 D Geita, A Mburi, B Kanyi, A Miru; 8:00 F Kinyanjui, J Gitau, S Irungu, L Mwangi ; 8:10 M Miingi, D Kemunto, A Monari, Lindijer M; 8:20 Mary N, W Gachoka, Lydia M, J Njeru; 8:30 J Kamwere, J Njenga, M Nduati, P Theche; 8;40 Sponsor X 4 ; 8:50 M Mbue, W Kebuchi, E Moki, J Theuri ; 9:00 Sponsor x 4 ;11:00 Captain x 4; 11:10 Sponsor x 4 ; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 D Milla, J Mwaura, T Rotich, M Kinuthia ; 11:40 C Wambui, P Kigwe, Barbra W, Sponsor; 11:50 J Mureithi, J Waweru , M Kenji, J G Mwangi; 12:00 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, M Kenji, J Wahome ; 12:10 J Kilonzo, G Wabuti, Sophie N ; 12:20 Maj Mwaura, R Mwaura, J Kanari, Mary K ; 12:30 J Kihungu, S Mureithi, Magdalene M; 12:40 Sponsor x 4; 12:50 Sponsor x 4; 13:00 Rahab N, Jonhson M, Limuru x 2; Tenth Tee: 6:30 R Mukami, A Wamahia, C Njeru, L Maina ; 6:40 S K Nyingi, I Githinji, P M Mwangi, I Kamutu ; 7:00 Jinnel M, L Wangeci, N Wambaire, Flaciah G ; 7:10 G Keru, R Njuguna, A Kanyori, P Nuthu ; 7:20 E Mwiti, D Kanyi, S Muiruri, P Kiogora ; 7:40 S W Irungu, W Njoroge, A Muigai, L Njuguna ; 7:50 J Muendo, E Njagi, K Waituika, L Mwaura ; 8:00 Janet M, E Kariuki, M Kibera, C Gitonga ; 8:10 J Nyaga, E Muoria, E Murunga, Jimm K ; 8:20 Sharon M, M Murigi, A Mwaura, E Njau; 8:30 P Kiarie, Hellen M, N Macharia, M Nderitu ; 8:40 W Kimondo, W Wanjaiya, C Mathagu, Adah M; 8:50 Sponsor x4; 9:00 Sponsor X 4; 11:00 W Kagicha, P Mwaura, B Ngugi, G Njuguna ; 11:10 Eng J Maina, S Kanyora, I Nguku, H Mwaura;11:20 William K, B Waweru, Sammy M, L Nganga ; 11:30 J Ngugi, Z Muigai, K Mwangi, K Munyua ; 11:40 E Kiragu, G Miano, A Ngumba, G Kouma ; 11:50 D Watunu, T Mwaura, M Chege, P Kariri ; 12:00 Winnie K, Margaret K, P Ngugi, T Kamunya ; 12:10 J Mathenge, Grace W, Dr R T Kamau, J Ndirangu ; 12:20 E Ngugi, C Kamene, S Mukururi, P Karobia ; 12:30 P Ngunjiri, J Njogu, S Wanja, C Muchoki ; 12:40 D Waruinge, A K Ndungu, A Machocho, K Wangondu ; 12:50 J Wangombe, B Ogwayo, S Simiyu J Ngugi:

Kakamega