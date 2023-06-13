Kajiado School launches golf programme

Brookhurst International School has launched an ambitious programme to nurture talent in golf locally.

The school, which is located in Kiserian in Kajiado County, has over the past 13 years been involved in sporting activities as football and swimming, will add golf to its menu.

Golf Park’s Jacob Okello and legendary golfer Rose Naliaka, two of the well- known teachers of the game locally, will help to identify and nurture golfing talent at the school.

Speaking during the launch of the programme on Monday in a ceremony attended by Kenya Golf Union chairman Philip Ochola, and Junior Golf Foundation president Regina Gachora, the school’s director, Ruth Waweru said they were focused on transforming the lives of learners to make them competitive in sports.

“We want to focus in development of sports among our learners, and we have invested a lot in facilities. With the support of coaches and the local golf bodies, we will succeed,’’ Waweru said.

“Currently, we are just over 13,000 golfers representing a fraction of our population, With the introduction of golf in schools, we will be raising more awareness of the sport and we anticipate that the number of golfers will double in not more than five years’ time.

Our subsidiary, the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) is at the forefront in developing the game for the juniors below 21 years of age. I would like to encourage Brookhurst school to and JGF to design and implement a program for the students and to also organize a calendar of tournaments for the juniors to showcase their skills."

Gachora said the primary role of JGF was to develop talent to juniors, and give them the necessary experience to play at the world level.