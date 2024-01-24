NCBA Bank pumps in Sh18m for KAGC, JGF events

NCBA Bank has renewed its partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for the 2024 golfing activities in the country.

Through the partnership, the bank has pledged Sh6 million in support to KGU for the 2024 Kenya Golf Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series. The financial infusion is designated for the enhancement of cash awards for amateur golfers, building on the success of a similar initiative in 2023.

At the same time, the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya received Sh12 million in support of the 2024 Junior Golf Series events. The sponsorship is aimed at supporting junior golf development in the country, reinforcing NCBA's dedication to nurturing young talent.

The partnership was announced on Wednesday at Sigona Golf Club during the launch of this year’s KAGC series and the JGF tournaments.

Speaking at the event, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba hailed the partnership as a major step in the elevation of golf in the country, in a speech read on his behalf by Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration, State Department of Sports Secretary.

"This partnership between NCBA Bank, the Kenya Golf Union, and the Junior Golf Foundation is a major step in elevating golf in our country. NCBA has demonstrated its steadfast commitment towards elevating the sport as evidenced by their generous financial support for both KGU and JGF, and I therefore would like to extend my gratitude to NCBA for being a valuable partner.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our continuous journey to uplift and inspire the next generation of golfing talents in Kenya and I would like to assure you of the government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives which align with our collective goal of elevating the standards of golf in Kenya."

While announcing the sponsorships, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said that the move cements the bank’s commitment to support the development of golf in the country through the promotion of talents from the junior to the senior ranks.

“We are very delighted to renew our partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF) as title sponsors for the 2024 Kenya Golf Amateur Golf Championship and the 2024 calendar events of the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya.

This renewal marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the growth and development of the sport of golf in our beloved country. As NCBA, we recognize the profound impact that sports, and specifically golf, can have on individuals and communities, and it is in this spirit that we continue our unwavering commitment to support and promote the growth of golf in our country,’’ said Gachora.

On his part, KGU Chairman Phillip Ochola said: “On behalf of the Kenya Golf Union, I extend our sincere gratitude to NCBA Bank for their invaluable partnership, which is a game-changer in the realm of golf development in our nation. NCBA's support signifies not only their commitment to the sport but also their understanding of its significance in fostering talent. This partnership is a beacon of hope for the golfing community, and we look forward to collectively achieving new heights in the promotion of the game. Thank you, NCBA, for being a pivotal force in shaping the future of golf in Kenya."

In 2023, the NCBA sponsored the KAGC series to the tune of Sh5 million which enabled 162 players to earn a living from the sport. This supported their participation in more tournaments and led to an improvement in the standard of the game of golf in the country.

From the series six amateurs: Isaac Makokha, John Lejirmah, Josphat Rono, Michael Karanga, and Taimur Malik will participate in the DP World Tour-sanctioned Magical Kenya Open from February 22 to 25 at Muthaiga Golf Club. The six will be sponsored to play in the Magical Kenya Open by NCBA who presented golf bags to each of the six players.

The KGU has meanwhile rolled out a total of 28 tournaments this year which gets underway this weekend with the 65th edition of the Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club.

On the other hand, the Junior Golf Foundation will start the junior series with the first event of the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation NCBA Nairobi Local Tour on February 4 at Vet Lab Sports Club. The foundation is set to host more than 43 tournaments across the country.

JGF President Regina Gachora thanked NCBA for its support to the development of golf in the country, saying the sponsorship had triggered a huge interest among Kenyan youth who have picked up the game, with over 2000 in training in various parts of the country.