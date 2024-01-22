Mwangi wins Michael Karanga Thanksgiving tourney

Handicap 15 golfer Mwangi wa Purity overcame the wet and tough playing Kiambu Golf Club course on Saturday to emerge the overall winner of the Michael Karanga Thanksgiving tournament which attracted a field of 139.

Wa Purity beat the hot-firing Dr Paul Kaumbutho on countback to claim the overall title.

“I gave it my very best, though Mwangi managed to claim the overall title because of his superior back nine. I am very happy with my scores considering the tough condition because of the rains," said Kaumbutho, who took the men’s title.

Finishing second in the men’s section was John Kangethe on 36 points after beating William Murage on countback. On the other hand, George Mburu emerged as the best sponsor with a score of 36, while Steve Kiaro took the gross on 78 gross.

The Ladies' section attracted a huge field including veteran lady golfer Lucy Gachimbiri, who made a comeback after missing in action for some time.

“I did not play well as I have not been in action for some time now. I need to practice to put myself in shape," said Gachimbiri.

It was however Hannah Wanjiru who topped the Ladies' list with a score of 33 points, winning ahead of Eunice Ngigi on 32 points. In the subsidiary section, the men’s title went to Kennedy Gatebi with 34 points, while the ladies' title went to Nancy Karanu with 36 points.

The best score of the day, a cool 42 points was posted by guest winner Jacob Ochieng, while clinching the nines were Kennedy Waituika on 22 points and Dr Paul Murumba who carded 21 points.

International Pairs

At Vet Lab Sports Club, the pair of David Chemweno and David Ebau produced an impressive 44 points to top the winners' list in the first leg of the International Pairs golf series.

The top two players won by a point from the pair of Dorcus Mukabi and Taj Thanawalla, the pair of Visesh Sonigra and Tivraj Nyotta as well as the pair of Kima ni Njane and Victory Waiyaki all of whom had posted 43 points each. In fifth place was the pair of Ochieng Abekah and O.F Kibuna on 42 points.

At the par 72 Machakos Golf Club, Kimanzi Muthengi was in his best form as he carded 40 points to take the members prize in the December/January Babies tournament.

He won by one point from Bernard Mutua who posted 39 points, while Robert Muli on 37 was third after beating Maruti Litali on countback.

In the Guests section, Kipkurui Korir also carded 40 points to win ahead of Kibet Too on 37, while finishing third was Michael Kinuthia on 35 points.

In the Ladies section, Catherine Wambui beat Mercy Nderitu on countback with 32 points to emerge the winner, with Gen Joe Musomba taking the seniors title on 37.

The sponsors were led by Samuel Theuri on 35 and the high handicap winner for the men was Philip Kibet on 42, winning ahead of Engineer Okemwa on 37, as Linda Mwema on 38 won the ladies' prize ahead of Alexandria Itumbi on 30 points.