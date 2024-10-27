Nandi Bears golfer Agui earns lifetime trip to South Africa

John Agui of Nandi Bears Club has secured an expenses-paid trip to South Africa to compete in the 2025 Lekoa Golf Classic in Gauteng, thanks to the ICEA LION Group.

Agui, a handicap 10 player who began golfing in 2004, on Saturday claimed victory at the ICEA LION King of the Course grand finale held at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, topping a competitive field of qualifiers.

"I feel great emerging as the 'winner of winners.' I didn’t start well on the front nine as it was my first time here, but I managed to pull through and score well on the back nine," said the 60-year-old Agui, who had qualified from the Nandi Bears edition of the series, with previous legs held at Machakos, Thika Greens, Ruiru, and Nanyuki.

Reflecting on the competition, Agui noted, "The course was tough, yet probably the best I’ve ever played. This is my first national event win, and I thank ICEA LION for making it possible. Golf has taken me to places, and I encourage other golfers in Nandi to aim for this level."

Agui scored only 15 points on the front nine, with just two pars, but rallied with a stronger back nine featuring birdies at holes 11 and 17 and four pars, securing 23 points for a total of 38.

He edged out Nanyuki’s Charles Kithuku by four points, while Isaac Nguku from Ruiru came third with 30 points. Thika Greens Resort’s George Wamae finished fourth with 28 points, and Machakos Golf Club’s Gilbert Mutulu followed with 25 points.

Nyali Golf Club’s Swaleh Omar took the overall title among Nyali members, earning 43 points and qualifying for next year’s grand finale. Other standout players included Geoffrey Kisaka, who won the men’s title with 42 points, Walter Keya with 40, and Joseph Oluoch, who finished third with 39 points after a countback win over Charles Odoo.

In the ladies’ category, Nancy Gathunga led with 40 points, just ahead of Janet Wasike’s 39. The best senior player, Ijaz Sheikh, posted 41 points, while junior Ethan Kinuthia won his title with 31.

Jane Munyori took the staff prize with 36 points, and Bernard Mutua claimed the guest prize after a countback victory over Milkah Wanjiku, with David Mwangangi placing third with 41 points.

ICEA LION Group CEO, Philip Lopokoiyit, hailed the event as a great success, with over 1,600 golfers participating across the series.