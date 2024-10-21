Lejirmah keeps title hopes alive after victory in Diani

Railway’s John Lejirmah faces a herculean task to reclaim the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series title from defending champion Michael Karanga.

With six events remaining in this season's series, Karanga leads the standings with 693 points, with Lejirmah second with 636 points.

Lejirmah, who won the KAGC series title in 2022, needs to win the five remaining events he will take part in to reclaim the crown. The six remaining tournaments are the Teafields Trophy, Manchester Salver, Golf Park Open, Kiambu Open, Uhuru Shield, and the season finale Nyali Open.

The two players will not take part in the Teafields trophy with Karanga opting out due to personal engagements, while Lejirmah will be away with the national team in the All-Africa Championship in Zimbabwe.

Karanga is relishing Lejirmah's challenge, but remains confident of retaining his title.

"I am going for the KAGC series title as I have enough points so far and still have a chance of winning some of the remaining events,” said Karanga after finishing third at Diani Masters won by Lejirmah over the weekend.

During the event at the Diamonds Leisure Golf Club in Kwale County, national team captain Lejirmah beat the hot-charging John Kamais from Nakuru in a sudden death playoff at the 18th hole, to claim the revived Diani Beach Masters.

The two players had tied on a four-over-par total of 220 gross after the end of the 54-hole regulation play. During the sudden death at the par five-18th, Lejirmah made a birdie, while Kamais, the current Nyanza Open Champion, parred the hole.

“Winning the Diani Beach Masters feels incredible. It’s a culmination of all the hard work, preparation, and support from my team," said Lejirmah. He said the competition was tough, but being able to perform well and come out on top at such a beautiful venue made the victory even more special.

“It's truly an honour to be part of this event and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent and make my supporters proud. Special thanks to Kenya Railway golf club fraternity, Betika, and M-Val for their unwavering support always," added Lejirmah.

During the final round, Lejirmah recovered from a scary three back-to-back bogeys in the first nine he had birdied the fourth hole. However, despite starting the back nine with a bogey, Lejirmah parred five straight pars, birdied the 16th, and finished with two pars for the day’s two over par 74. He had posted 72 and 74 in the first two rounds.

For his effort, Lejirmah took home Sh130,000 plus 60 points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series. Kamais earned Sh78,000 and 44 points, while Karanga walked away with Sh58,000 and 28 points.

Kamais, who won the Nyanza Open on September 8, at the Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu, took advantage of round two leader Michael Karanga’s disastrous eight at the par-five-ninth hole, to post a final round score of three over par 75, for a total of four over par 220, to force the playoff with Lejirmah.

It was an awful day for Karanga, who threw away his chances of a seventh KAGC title, after picking up a triple bogey-eight at the par five-ninth hole, despite having made two birdies earlier on.

The back nine was not as good either for the Kiambu-based Karanga as he dropped shots at the 10th, 12th, and 15th. Though he managed to pick up two birdies at the 16th and 17th, he dropped a crucial shot at the last hole (18th) to finish with five over par 77, for a total of five over par total of 221 to drop to third place overall.