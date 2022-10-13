Mwai Kibaki tourney launched

High handicappers had a field day during the Mwai Kibaki Memorial Tour Golf Launch Club Nite put together by a group of senior club members Vet Lab Sports Club course, Kabete on Wednesday.

Leading the field of 160 players, a very impressive entry for a club nine, was handicap 19 Peter Karingu who produced an impressive net 66 to claim the overall title in the event which coincided with the official opening of the 18-hole course by the late president Mwai Kibaki in 2013.

“I am extremely delighted emerging the winner of this inaugural club nine to launch the Mwai Kibaki Memorial. I was the club secretary at the time the late president came to officially open the second nine. I was among those who welcomed him to the club, so this win today for me its most memorable," said Karingu.

He beat men winner James Ndungu on 68 by two shots, while also with 68 nett was lady winner Elizabeth Ngethe and the Seniors winner Chales Munyori.

Leading the guests was John Nzioka on 69 nett.

Juniors were represented by Chrsiphine Owuor on 74 nett. The two nines went to Esther Chumo on 33 nett and Joff Otieno who carded 32 nett.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Judy Kibaki, a daughter of the late Mwai Kibaki, said the late president’s family was most grateful to the senior members of the club for having come up with the idea of remembering their father by introducing a golf tournament in his memory.

“As a family we are fully behind the idea and we look forward to fully supporting next year’s tournament. Mzee was very keen in preserving land that was meant for such activities like the game of golf, that is why he went out of his way to protect golf lands in the country,’’ said Judy.

She said the game of golf having now attracted a huge number of juniors, it was important that facilities such as golf courses be protected and maintained for the future generation.

“Let me assure you that as a family we will work with the board that has been formed for the purpose of the Kibaki Memorial tournament’’ added Judy.

Meanwhile Muthaiga Golf Club, established in 1927, and which was last voted the best Golf Course in the country by the World Golf Awards will this weekend host a three day Inter Club golf tournament dubbed the Patron’s Cup.