Mutulu crowned King of the Course in Machakos

Saturday, January 6, 2024, will forever remain in the mind of Gilbert Mutulu, one of the regular golfers at the Machakos Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 17, Mutulu, who was among a record field of 177 players, produced a brilliant 42 stableford points made up of 23 points in the opening nine and 19 at the back, to clinch the overall title in the first leg of the 2024 ICEALION King of the course at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

It was his first victory at the club since he joined in 2013.

“They say better late than never. I guess this was the day, since I joined the club in 2013 I have never won any event here, save for a charity event I won two years ago with 41 points but away at Karen Country Club," said Mutulu.

He said he played with an injury on his left hand which made him go easy for the day which in a way made play even better.

“I had a very team though which included the ICEA LION chairman Joe Wangai, Joseph Wainaina from Naivasha, and Paul Chengo. They noticed that I was playing well so they encouraged me all the way,” said Mutulu, whose round included a scratchy on each of the first and second nine where he however made two birdies at the eighth and ninth holes.

Taking the members A division title was Gregory Ndunda on 39 points after beating Julius Kioko on countback. Bernard Muithya posted 37 points to finish third, while in fourth place with 36 points was John Nzioka.

Leading in the guests' category with a score of 38 after a countback with Sarah Yego, was Bill Kalya, while Kanyingi Wairigu was fourth on 35 points. Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Diana Mbuba took the ladies' title with 33, ahead of Veronica Muthiani with 28 points.

Leading the staff was Elizabeth Ngethe with 29 points. John Kitaka led the juniors with 40 nett beating Myles Mwendwa by six shots, as John on 36 points led the seniors above the age of 65.

Meanwhile, for those playing off handicap 29 (men) and 37 ladies, Chris Katiku carded 40 points to emerge the men's winner ahead of Philip Kibet on 36, with Jemimah Samuel taking the ladies title on 32, winning by five points from Felistas Mativo.

Railway’s Fidelis Kimanzi won the men’s longest drive contest for the men and the ladies' title went to Diana Mbuba. Gelian Hotel chairman Alphonse Kioko won the nearest-to-pin prize.

This year ICEALION Group included a junior golf program in the series where the first leg at Machakos brought an impressive 31 juniors on Friday and they went through some learning session under coaches John Kiondo and Mwendwa Makathimo.

ICEALION CEO Philip Lopokoiyit paid great tribute to the club for not only attracting a big field, but also making sure every player finishes on time,

“We aim to reach out to the children in the neighboring schools and community to grow the junior golf section in Machakos as we look forward to continued partnerships with like-minded corporates," said Lopokoiyit.

“Your dedication and hard work have created an atmosphere of sportsmanship that embodies the spirit of both golf and business. A club record of 177 people is a testament to the great organization as well as support to the King of the Course. At the heart of ICEA LION’s journey lies a compelling vision – to be the leading Pan-African provider of insurance and related financial services.