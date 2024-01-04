Safari Tour resumes with third leg at Sigona

The chase for some for cash and slots in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, is on this weekend, and Sigona Golf Club is the venue for the third leg of the 2023/24 Safari Tour golf series.

Though the entries close on Friday, over 30 players had by Thursday, listed their names to battle it out for the Sigona event whose opening round is set for Sunday.

The event comes three weeks after the second leg held at Vet Lab Sports Club where home player Mike Kisia managed to beat the field of 50 pros, to claim his first Safari Tour title.

But for a start, some of the pros drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Namibia and Nigeria, will have a test of the par 72 Sigona Golf Club currently in its best condition ever, when they feature in the Pro-Am on Saturday which has attracted a huge field of 220 players including the amateurs.

This particular event as well as two others to be held at Limuru Country Club on January 13 to 17, and the fourth Leg at Muthaiga from January 27 to 31, will be sponsored by ABSA while the fifth and last leg at Karen from February 3 to 7 will have another sponsor.

“We are delighted to announce that ABSA Bank is proudly sponsoring the Safari Tour Season Six third leg. Their support underscores their commitment to promoting and nurturing golf talent across the African continent. The collaboration with ABSA Bank enhances the stature of the Safari Tour, allowing it to reach new heights and attract top-tier players,’’ said Patrick Obath, the Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director.

This weekend’s tournament at Sigona will have a prize pool of Sh1 million from which, the ultimate champion will walk away with a substantial prize of Sh150,000. This significant prize underscores the Safari Tour's commitment to rewarding excellence and showcasing the best of African golf talent.

The top eight players of the Safari Tour series will earn the opportunity to participate in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, scheduled to take place from February 22 to 25. Dismas Indiza who clinched the first leg (Uganda Open) at Uganda Golf Club Kampala, is currently leading with 122 points followed by Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva with 99 points.

Meanwhile, a record field of 176 players was finally drawn for the first event in the 2024 ICEALION King of the Course series at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course on Saturday.

This is more than the nine-hole course can handle, though Machakos golf club officials say they are up to the task.

ICEALION King of the course series captain Joe Mboya said that as party of strategy to make sure that there is a smooth and free flow, majority of the players will play in the morning and that the golf Committee has taken measures to have marshals ready for making the course move.

“Additionally we have proposed to the club captain that he should have ball spotters on the holes likely to create hold-up. I hope this will help move the course,’’ said Mboya.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning is set for 6.14am while the afternoon draw starts at 11.04am.

Weekend golf fixtures

Machakos

Saturday; ICEALION King of the Course First Leg; 6:14 F.Maithya, B.Mutua, F.Muthoni, S.Makau; 6:22 J.Kiiti, R.Muli, C.Musyoki, T.Kanini; 6:30 A.Gitu, B.Mumo, N.Bett, C.Katiku; 6:38 D.Ombisi, K.Gathugu, J.Njogu, S.Tuwei; 6:46 D.Muiruri, D.Ngugi, C.Nzivo, K.Kisoi; 6:54 N.Kingori, S.Gichuru, G.Muchiri, A.Kimani; 7:02 J.Kilinda, E.Saluny, L.Otieno, M.Makau; 7:10 M.Wanjiku, J.Kamwere, K.Muteria, N.Macharia; 7:18 Rob.Muli, J.Nzioka, P.Kibet,Gen.Musomba; 7:26 F.Kimanzi, J.Kariuki, G.Gacheru, E.Wachira; 7:34 K.Wairigu, G.Munene, L.Mbira, C.Kiagiri; 7:42 E.Moki, F.Kiamba, K.Munyao, F.Mativo; 7:50 S.Kimuli, J.Kimanzi, J.Kinyua, B.Siro; 7:58 G.Ndunda, A.Mohamed, M.Litali, J.Kuria; 8:06 J.Kahi, Dr.Kamala, M.Makenzi, A.Abere; 8:14 D.Gitonga, E.Ndengwa, L.Munene, M.Kinyua; 8:22 D.Salaton, S.Mwaura, E.Kariuki, L.Koki; 8:30 L.Mwaura, J.Muendo, A.Kioko, J.Njogu; 8:38 LM.Kamba, J.Ndunda, J.Nzioki, Maj.Mumo; 8:46 J.Komu, E.Kimeu, J.Mboya, J.Mbaluka; 8:54 L.Moffat, N.Mwangangi, G.Muchemi, J.Mutuku; 9:02 K.Maina, N.Ole-sein, B.Muthigani, R.Chudasama; Afternoon Draw; 11:04 J.Wangai, G.Mutuku, J.Gitau, T.Mambo; 11:12 M.Mbugua, J.Mathenge, B.Mwangi, J.Nzau; 11:20 G.Njuguna, M.Kimanzi, P.Kyengo, J.Kilonzo; 11:28 J.Kavivya, J.Nganga, A.Murathi, C.Wambui; 11:36 A.Polo, A.Juma, E.Ngethe, G.Wanjohi; 11:44 P.Mukuria x 4; 11:52 B.Rono, SM.Musyoka, S.Singh, P.Lopokoiyit; 12:00J.Samuel, D.Mwangangi, C.Ndumai, J.Ndunda, 12:08 P.Mutinga, M.Katuku, C.Kaloki, B.Chuma; 12:16 BM.Mungata, T.Ruhiu, P.Kayugira, F.Njeru; 12:24 T.Musyoka, SK.Theuri, B.Muithya, CK.Mulela; 12:32 J.Foro ,J.Malatu, P.Kimatu, K.Maingi; 12:40 T.Mutei, D.Milla, S.Munguti, C.Kithuku; 12:48 F.Musembi, T.Kimani, S.Kimatu, N.Ateka; 12:56 D.Ngaruiya, J.Karuga, I.Lande, C.Obonyo; 1:04 M.Kavita, A.Katumo, J.Liku, S.Tuwei; 1:12 M.Ochieng, N.Masaka, M.Mwendwa, P.Muema; 1:20 F.Muthiani, V.Muthiani, B.Wayua, J.Kimeu; 1:28 H.Arunga, K.Chebii, Col.Mbithi, N.Kiatu; 1:36 J.Maingi, C.Musungu, Prof.Mumo, J.Masai; 1:44 M.Rotich, Rich.Muli, J.Ochieng, M.Mutinda; 1:52 A.Mokaya, I.Maithya, D.Mulwa , A.Mutuku; No Post Entries;

Vet lab

Saturday; Sungura Qualifying Round Sponsored by Prof OLe Mbatia; First Tee; 6:30 P. Mwatha, S Mwatha, Ano; 6:40 C. Hyun Kim, S. Woo, Jun Seo; 6:50 S. Wandera, Ano, Ano; 7:00 N. Hirani, V. Sonigra, T. Opar, P. Mandalia; 7:10 A. Unia, P.Gow, M.Shah, S. Parmar; 7:20 A. Jobanputra, J. Jobanputra, N. Chandarana, S. Rihal; 7:30 J. Kirui, M. Gatundu, J. Mureu, B. Mandere; 7: 40 U. Raikundalia, B. Lakhani, K. Raikundalia. An; 7:50 K. Njoroge, H.Manyara,E. Munene. P. Matu; 8:00 S.Shah, B. Ramesh, Raj Shah, K. Shah; 8:10 J. Ilako, F. Mugo, Ano; 8:20 F. Nurani, J. Kosgei, R. Koros, Ano; 8:30 M. Shah, P.Tank, J. Ngeera,I. Samani; 8: 40 P. Githua, R. Mwarania, Ano; 11:20 R. Shah, M. Kombo, G.Warui, K.Gretton; 11:30 K. Oba, J. Osoro, W. Nadida, K. Ondieki; 11:50 R. Khanna, Ano, Ano; 12: 00 T. Thanawalla, D. Mukabi, Ano; 12:10 A. Shah, N. Shah, P. Shah, C. Shah; 12:20 P. Karobia, Ano. 12:30 V. Landa, Ano; 12:40 E. Karuga, Ano; 12:50 H. Joshi, V.Budhev, S. Thakker, R. Lakhani; 13:00 O. Abekha, Ano; 13:10 S. Shah, Ano; 13:20 M. Aggrewal, H. Rishi, A. Sheikh, Ano; 13:30 Ano; Tenth Tee; 6:40 T.Shah, J. Chudasama, V. Sharma. Ano; 7:30 L. Kiragu, Ano; 8:00 H. Kamuti, T. Mwenda, Ano; 11:20 C. Kamari, L. Munyua, S. Kigera, P. Muiruri; 11:30; 12:50 S. Kunshangra, S. Gouri, L. Bakshi.

Ruiru

Saturday: January Monthly Mug; First Tee: 6:30 J Kibogo, A K Wainaina, J Mureithi, S Mwitari; 6:40 A Maina, J Thomas, F Kamau, G Wachira; 6:50 T John, Jefferson K, Ano, Ano ; 7:00 C Ndegwa, N Gitonga, S Irungu, G Ndungu ; 7:10 Sponsor x 4 ; 7:20 Ano, S Kingara, B Ndumu, J Gicheru ; 7:30 I Katee, Sponsor x3 ; 7:40 Sponsor x 4 ; 7:50 D Muiruri, J Wachira, S Wainaina, A Kimani ;8:00 M Murage, I Githinji, P Njeru, N Kingori ; 8:10 F Kinyanjui, G Njuguna, A Mwaura, P Kamau; 8:20 J Gitau, M Irungu, H Maina, A Kariuki; 8:30 H Muhia, M Kimemia, D Kiriinya, Sponsor ; 8;40 Captain x 4 ; 10:40 Captain x 4 ; 10:50 C Gitonga, E Njagi, E Waithaka, P Wanjiru ;11;00 J Waihenya, E Kabugi, J Mathu, P Gitumbi ; 11:10 Sponsor x 4;11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 E Muthemba, D Mila, B Waweru ;11:40 P Miitii, L Nganga, N Nganga, J Ngugi ; 11:50 W Njenga, Eng J Mwaniki, S G Njuguna, J Kamiri; 12:00 M Muthee, E Kamau, S Nganga, J Maina ; 12:10 M Nyambura, D Kamau, T Kiiru, B Kimani ; 12:20 Sammy M, Sponsor x 3 ; 12:30 P Mburu, P kigwe, C Wambui ; 12:40 Kanyi G, D Githinji, D Muita, J Mungai; 12:50 P M Mwangi, Njonjo, G Maurice, T Ruhiu; 13:00 J Kanari, E Kariuki, J Muendo, M Kibera; Tenth Tee: 6:30 G Wachira, S Mbochi, T Kiragu, J Wambugu ; 6:40 W Kimondo, A Kimondo, C Njeru, W Theuri ; 6:50 C Njoroge, G Ndungu, Ano ; 7:00 A Kariuki, G Gacheru, D Gateru, D Ngugi ; 7:10 Sponsor x 4 ; 7:20 Sponsor 4 ; 7:30 J Njeru, E Wainaina, L Gicheru 7:40 M Waititu, D Kabera, B Kanyi, E Njau ; 7:50 A Mwangi, B Waititu, J Mbugua, A Kamau ; 8:00 K Kimathi, B Mugo, J Ndungu, A Muthigani ; 8:10 E Njau, P Kamau, E Maina, A Ngugi ; 8:20 R Kithuka, C Wakaro, B Kanyi, Brig Mohamed ; 8:30 A Muigai, L Njuguna, V Pandya, E Koech ; 8:40 J Mburu, C Munyiri, P Githuku, F Mwangi ; 10:30 Sponsor x 4; 10:40 Sponsor x 4; 10:50 Captain x 4 ; 11:00 M Kariuki, R Kithuka, Brig Mohamed, Fr Gaitho, Fr J Mungai ; ; 11:10 W Karume, P Mbugua, F kiamba, B Mulindi ;11:20 Z safari, M Wanjohi, M Kinyua, H Thuku; 11:30 J Muguongo, Sponsor x 3 ; 11:40 E Muriithi, Sponsor x 4 ; 11:50 S Mwaura, D Gitonga, M Karunga, T Kiragu ; 12:00 S Mbinda, D warui, E Okiddy, M Mwiti ; 12:10 L Wachira, D Kibui, M Kairu, M Karimi ; 12:20 P Ngunjiri, A Gitu, Fr P Kimani, M Karunga ; 12:30 J Kilonzo, Dr P Murumba, D Mukei, W Kamau ; 12:40 A Machocho, A K Ndungu, K Wangondu, D Waruinge; 12:50 C Njoroge, F Kiamba, C Karanja, E Gathu ; 13:00 A Wamahia, M Wahome, W Ngechu

Sigona