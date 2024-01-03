Machakos hosts ICEALION King of the course first leg

As it is its tradition, the ICEALION King of the Course series, one of the fastest growing corporate golf series in the country, tees off the 2024 golfing season with the highly anticipated eighth edition, at its traditional home Machakos Golf Club course this Saturday.

Starting from a humble beginning as the “Year Opener’’ at the picturesque par 72 course of Machakos Golf Club course, this year’s series comes after the resounding success of the seventh edition which took place at Machakos, Thika Greens Golf resort, Ruiru Sports Club, Eldoret, Nandi Bears and resulting to a spectacular finale in October 2023 at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Mombasa.

And one person who is excited and looking forward for this year’s series, is Philip Lopokoiyit, CEO of ICEA LION. He expressed enthusiasm about hosting customers and stakeholders at the year-opening tournament.

“We're thrilled to kick off the eighth edition of the ICEA LION King of the Course 2024 golf series at Machakos Golf Club. Anticipating an even grander affair, this series is not just about golf, it's a celebration of excellence and a platform for meaningful engagement with our clients and stakeholders across Kenya," said Lopokoiyit.

He says ICEA LION remains committed to not only enhancing competitiveness within the sport but also to fostering greater participation in golf, attracting enthusiasts and novices alike. The tournaments promise to be a source of excitement, continuous client engagement, and, above all, a celebration of the thriving golfing community across Kenya.

And as it is always the case, the first leg of the 2024 series has attracted a robust field of over 140 players from both Machakos and the wider Nairobi metropolitan area. Meanwhile, speaking on the state of the course, newly elected Captain Stephen Musyoka expressed confidence in the recent improvements, affirming that the course is in excellent condition.

Veronica Muthiani lifts the trophy after winning the ICEA Lion King of the Course tournament at the Nyali Golf Course in Mombasa on October 28, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Distinguished by its year-opening status, this year’s ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series introduces a fresh format, with events scheduled to occur on the first weekend of every month, departing from the traditional weekly frequency in January.

Incidentally, during the grand finale at the tough playing Nyali Golf and Country Club’s par 71 course, lady golfer Veronica Muthiani from Machakos was crowned the best in the 2023 series, and she only needed 32 points to take the crown.

She is definitely likely to be among the 140 players who will be seeking glory and another chance to feature in the 2024 grand finale. The good news also this year is that, the Grand Winner of the 2023 series has according to the ICEALION King of the Course Golf Series Captain, been invited to participate in the 2024 Lekoa Classic on April 26 and 27 at Parys Golf and Country Estate-Vaal De Grace, in South Africa.

The event will also feature several professionals and junior golfers most likely from South Africa who have been invited and will be participating in this year’s events.

From Machakos, the golf circuit, a key fixture in ICEA LION’s strategic objectives of customer-centricity and continuous brand engagement, will proceed to Thika Greens Golf Resort on February 2.

This will feature an 18-hole high-level Executives and CEO’s tournament as a prelude to the Ruiru Sports Club tournament on February 3, anticipating a formidable field of over 250 golfers.